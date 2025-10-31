ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Investor interest drove Gold demand to record highs in the third quarter – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Although the price of Gold fell by almost USD 500 for a time from its record high on Monday October 20th, its reputation as a safe haven is unlikely to be tarnished in the long term. Ultimately, this merely offset the gains made in October. New figures from the World Gold Council for the third quarter also show how strong investor interest in the yellow precious metal is, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Barbara Lambrecht notes. Central banks boost Gold buying by 28% quarter-on-quarter “High ETF inflows of 222 tons and purchases of bars and coins of more than 300 tons in particular pushed Gold demand to a new record high in the third quarter, when the residual category ‘OTC and Others’ is taken into account. Due to the favorable investment environment, the WGC expects investor interest to remain high. The question mark that Fed Chairman Powell raised with his comments at the press conference following Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting regarding the previously expected interest rate cut in December is unlikely to change the environment in the long term.” “The WGC also reported high Gold purchases by central banks and other institutions in the third quarter, amounting to 220 tons. This was 28% more than in the previous quarter and 10% more than in the previous year. Two-thirds of the purchases were unreported, meaning they could not be attributed to any individual central bank. For the year as a whole, the WGC expects central bank Gold purchases to total between 750 and 900 tons. Although this would be less than in the last three years, it would still be more than in any year prior to 2022.” “High prices continue to have a dampening effect on jewelry demand. Although it rose slightly compared to the previous quarter, it remains below the previous… The post Investor interest drove Gold demand to record highs in the third quarter – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Although the price of Gold fell by almost USD 500 for a time from its record high on Monday October 20th, its reputation as a safe haven is unlikely to be tarnished in the long term. Ultimately, this merely offset the gains made in October. New figures from the World Gold Council for the third quarter also show how strong investor interest in the yellow precious metal is, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Barbara Lambrecht notes. Central banks boost Gold buying by 28% quarter-on-quarter “High ETF inflows of 222 tons and purchases of bars and coins of more than 300 tons in particular pushed Gold demand to a new record high in the third quarter, when the residual category ‘OTC and Others’ is taken into account. Due to the favorable investment environment, the WGC expects investor interest to remain high. The question mark that Fed Chairman Powell raised with his comments at the press conference following Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting regarding the previously expected interest rate cut in December is unlikely to change the environment in the long term.” “The WGC also reported high Gold purchases by central banks and other institutions in the third quarter, amounting to 220 tons. This was 28% more than in the previous quarter and 10% more than in the previous year. Two-thirds of the purchases were unreported, meaning they could not be attributed to any individual central bank. For the year as a whole, the WGC expects central bank Gold purchases to total between 750 and 900 tons. Although this would be less than in the last three years, it would still be more than in any year prior to 2022.” “High prices continue to have a dampening effect on jewelry demand. Although it rose slightly compared to the previous quarter, it remains below the previous…

Investor interest drove Gold demand to record highs in the third quarter – Commerzbank

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 23:00
Safe Token
SAFE$0.2095-1.87%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01707-0.46%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.25109+8.43%
Boost
BOOST$0.05611-27.65%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00468-7.83%

Although the price of Gold fell by almost USD 500 for a time from its record high on Monday October 20th, its reputation as a safe haven is unlikely to be tarnished in the long term. Ultimately, this merely offset the gains made in October. New figures from the World Gold Council for the third quarter also show how strong investor interest in the yellow precious metal is, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Barbara Lambrecht notes.

Central banks boost Gold buying by 28% quarter-on-quarter

“High ETF inflows of 222 tons and purchases of bars and coins of more than 300 tons in particular pushed Gold demand to a new record high in the third quarter, when the residual category ‘OTC and Others’ is taken into account. Due to the favorable investment environment, the WGC expects investor interest to remain high. The question mark that Fed Chairman Powell raised with his comments at the press conference following Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting regarding the previously expected interest rate cut in December is unlikely to change the environment in the long term.”

“The WGC also reported high Gold purchases by central banks and other institutions in the third quarter, amounting to 220 tons. This was 28% more than in the previous quarter and 10% more than in the previous year. Two-thirds of the purchases were unreported, meaning they could not be attributed to any individual central bank. For the year as a whole, the WGC expects central bank Gold purchases to total between 750 and 900 tons. Although this would be less than in the last three years, it would still be more than in any year prior to 2022.”

“High prices continue to have a dampening effect on jewelry demand. Although it rose slightly compared to the previous quarter, it remains below the previous year’s level for the sixth consecutive quarter. While Chinese jewelry demand is holding up somewhat better, India in particular recorded a sharp decline of 31% compared to the previous year: at 118 tons, jewelry demand in India was the lowest in a third quarter since 2020.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/investor-interest-drove-gold-demand-to-record-highs-in-the-third-quarter-commerzbank-202510311150

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1961-1.80%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00014948+5.38%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.004848+50.14%
Allo
RWA$0.004499-1.12%
Starpower
STAR$0.12188-1.26%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,674.85
$105,674.85$105,674.85

+0.58%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,548.82
$3,548.82$3,548.82

+0.83%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5540
$2.5540$2.5540

+0.98%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.66
$166.66$166.66

+0.22%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17947
$0.17947$0.17947

+0.13%