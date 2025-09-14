Institutions increased positions in Bitcoin miners during H1 2025, with IREN, CIFR, CORZ, APLD, and MARA leading gains in holder numbers and capital flows. Bitcoin Mining Stocks and Investor Sentiment The following guest post comes from Bitcoinminingstock.io, the one-stop hub for all things bitcoin mining stocks, educational tools, and industry insights. Originally published on Sept. […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/investor-sentiment-updates-on-bitcoin-mining-stocks-institutions-bet-big-on-iren-cifr-corz-apld-mara/