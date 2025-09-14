Investors Are Calling It Crypto’s First Super App

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 02:37
While Lightchain and Maxi Doge are attracting some early interest, BlockchainFX ($BFX) has already raised $7m in its presale and is rapidly accelerating. This surge reflects investors’ confidence in its ecosystem and tokenomics. Right now, the project is ascending with each day, optimism surging, and it isn’t a crypto with a small ceiling either.

Presale Pricing Rewards Early Buyers

BlockchainFX has designed a transparent, tiered pricing structure where the token price rises with each stage of the presale. Currently, $BFX is trading at $0.023 with a confirmed launch price of $0.05. The earlier you buy, the more advantageous your position – especially when combined with the BLOCK30 bonus. By contrast, Lightchain and Maxi Doge offer fewer built-in incentives to reward early participation, making BlockchainFX the more compelling choice for those looking for the best cryptos to buy.

High-Yield Staking With USDT And BFX Rewards

BlockchainFX isn’t just a token launch; it has built a high-yield staking model that shares platform revenue with its community. Every time someone trades on its platform, 70% of fees flow into the $BFX staking pool, buybacks, and token burns. Of all fees collected, 50% are automatically distributed to stakers in USDT and BFX, while 20% is used to buy back $BFX daily. Half of those bought-back tokens are permanently burned, reducing supply and supporting the price. Staking rewards are capped at $25,000 USDT per day and scale according to how much BFX each holder stakes. This dual-reward structure and deflationary model make BlockchainFX a crypto with high ROI potential that stands apart from other presales.

Multi-Asset Platform Creates The First Crypto Super App

Another defining feature of BlockchainFX is its multi-asset trading platform. Investors will be able to trade crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs and more within one decentralised interface. This makes it one of the best web3 projects to buy today, as it extends far beyond the limitations of typical single-use tokens. Lightchain and Maxi Doge are primarily token-driven projects, whereas BlockchainFX’s platform aims to become crypto’s first true super app.

Exclusive BFX Visa Card Adds Real-World Utility

Only presale participants gain access to the BFX Visa Card – available in Metal or 18 Karat Gold. Users can top up with BFX and over 20 other cryptocurrencies, transact up to $100,000 per purchase, and withdraw up to $10K monthly from ATMs. What’s more, holders can spend their BFX and USDT staking rewards online and in stores worldwide. This presale-only perk delivers a real-world use case that very few presale projects can match, cementing BlockchainFX as one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Attractive Entry Point With Long-Term Growth Potential

At $0.023 today and a launch price of $0.05, early buyers have a clear path to more than doubling their investment before considering the extra allocation from BLOCK30. With $7m already raised, the window for maximum advantage is closing. Investors who wait for later stages risk higher prices and smaller allocations. This is why BlockchainFX is consistently featured in the best crypto price predictions lists across crypto news outlets.

Could Be The Next $1 Token

With its combination of a robust presale model, high-yield staking, deflationary tokenomics, multi-asset trading, and real-world payment utility, BlockchainFX positions itself as a project that could be the next $1 token. Lightchain and Maxi Doge may generate interest, but neither offers the breadth of features or early-buyer incentives that BlockchainFX has implemented.

BlockchainFX is emerging as a standout presale in a crowded market. Having already raised $7m, it demonstrates real investor confidence. The limited-time BLOCK30 bonus gives today’s buyers a significantly larger allocation ahead of the $0.05 launch. With a presale that rewards early participation, high-yield staking that returns platform revenue to the community, a multi-asset trading platform and an exclusive Visa card, BlockchainFX ranks among the best web3 projects to buy today. For investors seeking crypto with high ROI potential, this is one of the best cryptos to buy before it moves to the next stage.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/blockchainfx-is-poised-for-another-price-jump-as-the-presale-skyrockets-beyond-7m-investors-are-calling-it-cryptos-first-super-app/

