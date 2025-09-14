Investors Brace For Fed’s Rate Cut Verdict

A huge luminous sign hanging above the Fed building displays the number 17 in massive figures, shining like a revelation. A crowd of silhouetted investors and traders stands in front of the building, some raising their arms or smartphones toward the sign, all immersed in a nervous anticipation.

This Wednesday, September 17, the US central bank is expected to cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points. A decision already priced in by the markets, but far from trivial, as inflation remains above target and employment slows down. Behind this monetary shift, investors are looking for a signal. Temporary shock or catalyst for a new cycle? From bitcoin to gold, through Wall Street, all assets are watching Jerome Powell’s verdict.

