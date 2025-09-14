Investors Brace for One of the Most Important Changes Yet

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/14 14:04
Threshold
T$0.01698+1.37%
RealLink
REAL$0.06444-0.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09785+2.85%
ELIS
XLS$0.00178-8.71%
XRP
XRP$3.0887-1.54%
Altcoins
  • 14 September 2025
  • |
  • 09:00

The XRP Ledger is gearing up for one of its most security-focused changes yet, with developers preparing an upgrade aimed at stopping hackers and scammers in their tracks.

Known as the XLS-86 Firewall, the proposal is designed to give token holders new tools to defend their accounts — a response to years of losses from phishing campaigns, fake airdrops, and other attacks.

Unlike past measures that often required technical expertise, the firewall is being positioned as a straightforward safeguard accessible to both retail investors and businesses. At its core, the system introduces transaction rules that can limit withdrawals by time or value. If an attacker were to compromise a wallet, these restrictions could delay an immediate transfer of funds, giving the real owner a chance to secure their assets.

How the Firewall Works

The firewall’s most talked-about feature is its ability to impose protective rules on outgoing transactions. Account holders will be able to set thresholds or time-based limits, effectively slowing down suspicious activity. A whitelist option is also included, allowing everyday payments to trusted parties without friction. This balance between tighter security and practical usability is seen as a major improvement over current safeguards.

Crucially, the update won’t be mandatory. Users will decide whether to activate it, tailoring security levels to their own comfort. For many in the community, this flexibility could make XLS-86 far more widely adopted than multisignature setups, which remain effective but overly complicated for casual use.

Why the Update Matters

The push for stronger protections comes at a time when scams continue to plague XRP holders. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently warned of a fraudulent airdrop campaign circulating online — the latest in a string of attempts to exploit unsuspecting users. Without built-in security, once a private key is stolen, accounts on the ledger can be emptied within seconds.

By adding a firewall, developers hope to reduce this vulnerability dramatically. Instead of being left defenseless, investors would be able to build barriers around their funds, making it harder for criminals to succeed.

A Turning Point for Investor Protection

For years, security conversations around XRP have focused on personal responsibility — using cold storage, avoiding suspicious links, and relying on complex multisig wallets. The XLS-86 Firewall signals a new approach: embedding protection directly into the ledger itself.

If adopted, the amendment could represent a shift in how blockchain networks think about investor safety. Rather than relying solely on user behavior, XRPL would provide an added layer of defense, potentially setting a precedent for other ecosystems to follow.

With implementation on the horizon, many in the XRP community see the firewall as more than just another technical amendment — it could be the feature that finally tilts the balance of power away from scammers and back toward rightful owners.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/xrp-news-investors-brace-for-one-of-the-most-important-changes-yet/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

xAI Cuts Hundreds of Generalist Roles in Favor of Domain Specialists

xAI Cuts Hundreds of Generalist Roles in Favor of Domain Specialists

TLDRs; Musk’s xAI laid off 500 data annotators, pivoting to hire domain experts in STEM, finance, medicine, and safety. The cuts mark a broader tech industry trend where generalist roles vanish as AI automation grows. xAI plans to expand its specialist tutor workforce by tenfold to strengthen chatbot Grok’s capabilities. Over 130,000 tech jobs were [...] The post xAI Cuts Hundreds of Generalist Roles in Favor of Domain Specialists appeared first on CoinCentral.
Xai
XAI$0.05555-2.66%
GROK
GROK$0.001425-0.27%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1456-3.57%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/14 14:45
Share
PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Affected by the new additions of Binance contracts: ASR rose 53.34% in a short period of time, and ALPINE rose 62.23%; MYX Finance has opened an airdrop query page and will airdrop 14.7% of the total token supply; DWF Labs announced the wallet address used to purchase tokens in the secondary market.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,928.82--%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0148-5.24%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$2.0384+4.27%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 17:30
Share
Crypto Market Week Highlights: Top Events, Movers and Shakers

Crypto Market Week Highlights: Top Events, Movers and Shakers

Read the full article at coingape.com.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01823+10.35%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 13:30
Share

Trending News

More

xAI Cuts Hundreds of Generalist Roles in Favor of Domain Specialists

PA Daily | Ethereum Pectra upgrade will be launched on May 7; Bernstein predicts that companies will purchase another $330 billion of BTC by 2029

Crypto Market Week Highlights: Top Events, Movers and Shakers

XRP News: Investors Brace for One of the Most Important Changes Yet

Yi Lihua: The law of price increases has begun, and the high-quality copycat season will definitely begin