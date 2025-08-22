Investors flock to Little Pepe (LILPEPE), driving presale past $22,325,000 as stage 11 ends

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 14:12
RealLink
REAL$0.05134-1.28%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10002-1.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021557-3.40%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001783+32.66%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5582-0.51%
FLock.io
FLOCK$0.27803+14.86%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00001047-0.94%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000545-22.14%

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has once again outpaced expectations, closing out Stage 11 of its presale well ahead of schedule. The project has entered Stage 12 at a new price of $0.0021. That marks a 110% increase from its Stage 1 price, with over $22,325,000 raised and more than 14.25 billion tokens sold in record time. This momentum is impressive and accelerating. 

At its current entry point, investors are already guaranteed a 42.9% return at the listing price of $0.003. As demand intensifies with each stage, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is quickly becoming one of the most watched tokens in the EVM Layer-2 ecosystem, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

Stage 11 closes quickly as stage 12 gets underway

Interest in Little Pepe (LILPEPE) keeps rising, with Stage 11 of the presale selling out completely and bringing in $22,325,000. A total of 14.25 billion tokens were sold, and the price has now advanced to $0.0021 in Stage 12. This rapid sellout underscores growing confidence in what Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is building.

High-performance Layer 2 for real utility

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is rolling out its own Layer 2 blockchain built to host meme coins. The network delivers ultra-low transaction costs, faster speeds, and a smoother experience, addressing pain points that older systems struggle with.
Unlike many projects, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is focused on developing lasting infrastructure: a fast, efficient, and builder-friendly network designed to support real activity.

Fair access and builder-friendly tools

An integrated anti-sniper mechanism ensures trading starts on even footing, blocking automated bots that typically skew early markets. Adding to the momentum is the upcoming Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Launchpad, a purpose-built platform that enables creators to deploy meme coins directly on the Little Pepe blockchain. Designed for speed, security, and low fees, it’s a straightforward solution for builders seeking to launch with minimal overhead.

CertiK and Freshcoins audits boost trust as reach expands

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has undergone independent security audits, including a CertiK audit and a recent evaluation by Freshcoins.io, which awarded a trust score of 81.55 after reviewing its smart contracts and overall architecture. These audits offer an added layer of confidence for early supporters. The project’s addition to CoinMarketCap further broadens its reach, making key details more accessible to potential investors.

$777,000 giveaway drives engagement

A major giveaway is now underway, with ten winners set to receive $77,000 each in LILPEPE tokens. To qualify, participants must invest at least $100 during the presale and complete simple social engagement steps, with additional actions improving the odds of winning. With no transaction taxes, minimal trading fees, and a clear vision backed by real technology, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) continues to stand out. Its blend of high-speed infrastructure, fairness-focused systems, developer tools, and a structured rollout is fueling anticipation for one of the most closely watched launches of the moment.

Rising buzz and growing interest

Since the presale launch in June 2025, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has seen a surge in online attention. ChatGPT query data shows that questions about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) have more than doubled in the past three months, surpassing interest in established names such as PEPE, SHIB, and DOGE. This rapid growth demonstrates how quickly the project is gaining visibility and traction.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has already surpassed $22.33 million raised and 14.25 billion tokens sold, with Stage 12 now priced at $0.0021. Momentum is building fast, and previous stages sold out quicker than expected, signaling accelerating demand. 

Backed by its audited Layer 2 network, builder-focused launchpad, and a massive $777,000 giveaway, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated token launches of the year. Secure your allocation now at the Little Pepe official website before Stage 12 closes and prices climb again.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE), visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

Next: FOMO isn’t here yet! Here’s what that means for the Altcoin cycle

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/investors-flock-to-little-pepe-lilpepe-driving-presale-past-22325000-as-stage-11-ends/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

introduction In 2025, the digital asset market ushered in a new milestone - Circle successfully landed on the New York Stock Exchange, officially becoming one of the first listed financial
Share
PANews2025/06/21 07:30
Share
EU looks at public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana for digital euro rollout

EU looks at public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana for digital euro rollout

<p>The post <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com/ethereum/eu-looks-at-public-blockchains-like-ethereum-and-solana-for-digital-euro-rollout/">EU looks at public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana for digital euro rollout</a> appeared on <a href="https://bitcoinethereumnews.com">BitcoinEthereumNews.com</a>.</p> <p>Key Takeaways EU officials are considering launching the digital euro on public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana. Concerns about US stablecoin dominance are driving renewed urgency for the digital euro rollout. EU officials are weighing whether to issue a digital euro on a public blockchain such as Ethereum or Solana instead of a private system, the Financial Times reported Friday, citing people familiar with the consideration. Until recently, the European Central Bank had been expected to pursue a private, closed system for its central bank digital currency, partly due to privacy concerns. Advocates say a public chain could boost the adoption and circulation of the euro. Running the digital euro on an open blockchain would allow it to be traded anywhere, potentially strengthening its role in cross-border payments. Still, officials remain cautious about transparency risks, since public blockchains record transactions openly. The ECB confirmed it is studying both centralized and decentralized technologies, including blockchain-based approaches, as it accelerates its digital euro development plans. However, the bank has not yet settled on a final design. After the US approved sweeping rules for its $288 billion stablecoin market, the GENIUS Act, European policymakers are reexamining plans for a digital euro amid fears of losing ground in digital payments. ECB executive board member Piero Cipollone has warned that the growth of dollar-pegged tokens could undermine Europe’s financial stability and autonomy by shifting euro deposits overseas and further entrenching the dollar in international transactions. A digital euro, unlike private euro stablecoins, would represent the ECB’s direct commitment to digital assets and serve as a reliable public option. Like the EU, Beijing is increasingly wary of the dominance of dollar-backed stablecoins in global markets. China is considering approving yuan-backed stablecoins, an initiative aimed at enhancing the international use of its currency and competing with the&#8230; </p>
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.02068+5.40%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22791-2.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021571-3.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 14:01
Share
New Frog Coin Priced Under $0.0025 Named the Next Big Meme Coin as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Its Bite

New Frog Coin Priced Under $0.0025 Named the Next Big Meme Coin as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Its Bite

As Shiba Inu struggles to recapture the parabolic momentum of its 2021 run, posting only modest gains in recent months, investor focus is shifting to a fresh, under-$0.0025 contender showing sharper, faster movement. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), now in stage 11 at $0.0020, has climbed 100% from its launch price in stage 1 and has consistently [&#8230;]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245-0.71%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000612-0.48%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02748-1.32%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 14:26
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoin ecosystem explodes: from Circle IPO to global digital currency landscape transformation

EU looks at public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana for digital euro rollout

New Frog Coin Priced Under $0.0025 Named the Next Big Meme Coin as Shiba Inu (SHIB) Loses Its Bite

Experienced Crypto Analyst Reveals Altcoin That Long-Term Whales Are Selling and Expecting a Correction

South Park rips into Trump’s crypto ties in latest episode