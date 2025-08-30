Investors Watch $SNORT as First UK Solana Treasury Is Announced

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/30 18:20
DeFi Development announced the launch of DFDV UK, the very first Solana public treasury vehicle in the UK. The move is part of the company’s strategy to expand Solana treasury vehicles across the global market.

Joseph Onorati, CEO of DeFi Development, declared in the official press release:

—Joseph Onorati, Official Press Release

DeFi Development made the news two days ago when it bought 407,247 $SOL for a total investment of $77M. This acquisition increased the company’s $SOL reserves to 1,831,011 worth $371M in value.

As Solana treasuries increase in number, hype is building for $SOL and its ecosystem. And traders are watching new low-cap coins on presale based on Solana that might explode. Coins like Snorter Token ($SNORT), which is building the fastest and cheapest Telegram trading bot on Solana.

Solana Sees Increased Institutional Support

DeFi Development isn’t the first to create a $SOL treasury, as Upexi leads in the charts with over 2M $SOL.

That being said, only five companies have $SOL treasuries right now, which DeFi Development hopes to change soon. The company set a precedent after its $77M buy, while declaring that it still holds $40M for additional $SOL purchases.

Shortly after announcing the purchase, DFDV jumped almost 8% on Nasdaq, closing the 28th at $16.47.

On an even more important note, DFDV has been on a sustained rally for the past six months, with a growth rate of 2,812%. The recent announcement could push this number even higher, especially since DeFi has five more treasury vehicles in development.

Long-term, DeFi Development’s Solana strategy could set the crypto ecosystem for global expansion, which will trigger the $SOL bull. When that happens, all Solana-based ecosystems will experience sustained growth, Snorter Token being among the top contenders.

How Snorter Token ($SNORT) Turns Coin Hunting Profitable

Snorter Token ($SNORT) turns coin hunting profitable with the help of the Snorter Bot, your friendly Aardvark sniper trained in detecting and sniping hot tokens in milliseconds.

This Solana-based token collector operates from a Telegram chat, centralizing its activity in one hub to make things simpler and safer.

Snorter Token’s presale numbers

Thanks to its precision and quick reflexes, the Bot is more effective than even professional trading UIs like Raydium, Pump Fun, and Jupiter.

Snorter also comes with integrated scam detectors, which protect against suspicious projects, copy trading, so you can use other traders’ successful strategies, and an incorporated wallet.

Thanks to these perks, you no longer need to leave the Bot’s Telegram hub to set up your wallets or install a number of browser UIs to aid you in your coin hunt; the Bot does it all.

You only need to set up the Bot according to your trading strategy, kick back, and watch it work its magic.

The Snorter Token presale has raised over $3.5M with a token price of $0.1029 and it shows extensive growth potential.

Considering the project’s utility, our analysts’ price prediction for $SNORT is $0.94 by the end of 2025. Once Snorter Bot sees mainstream adoption and gains momentum, the token could push to $3.25 by 2030 for an ROI of 3,064%.

If you want to support Snorter Token, you can buy your way in right now by going to the presale page. Check out our ‘How to buy $SNORT’ guide if you need assistance.

Solana Could Push to $300 in the Next Alt Season

$SOL is trading at $202 right now, likely preparing to test its resistance point at $213. A successful breach could kickstart a rally to $300, which would hype up the entire crypto sphere.

If that happens, keep your eyes on Snorter Token ($SNORT) and consider buying your ticket in, given that the token is still at its presale price.

Don’t take this as financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) and invest wisely.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
