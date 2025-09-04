Investors who love memecoins now focused on this under-$0.003 coin

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/04 20:49
Those coins, Shiba Inu and Floki, shot up in value almost overnight, showing that community-backed projects could sometimes outperform the most prominent players in the market. 

Now in 2025, many of those same investors are setting their sights on Little Pepe, a fresh meme coin trading at just $0.0021. With early backers already up 110% and stage 12 buyers still projected to gain 42% at launch, many believe this could be the next great meme coin story.

Shiba Inu’s Legendary Run in 2021

Shiba Inu made history with one of the most jaw-dropping rallies ever seen in crypto. Starting at a price practically invisible on the charts, Shiba Inu (SHIB) gained over 45,000,000% by October 2021. A $100 investment in January turned into millions by the fall. That kind of growth captured mainstream attention and made SHIB one of the most searched coins of the year. At its peak, the Shiba Inu market cap exceeded $40 billion, briefly placing it among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Floki’s Explosive Growth

Floki (FLOKI) was another breakout of 2021. Inspired by Elon Musk’s dog and boosted by aggressive marketing campaigns, FLOKI gained thousands of percent in value during the same year. What made FLOKI unique was its push into utility, launching NFT projects and metaverse partnerships while still riding the fun of meme culture. FLOKI did not match SHIB’s 45 million percent rally, but it proved there was room for more than one meme coin to thrive when community and narrative collided. By the end of 2021, FLOKI holders had seen returns that outperformed most traditional investments, and the token carved out a strong following that still exists today.

Why SHIB and FLOKI Investors Are Turning to Little Pepe

This year, the excitement is around Little Pepe, a project many see carrying the same spark SHIB and FLOKI had in 2021. The presale has already raised over $23.4 million and is now in stage 12, with 93.94% of tokens sold at $0.0021 each. The final listing price is expected to be $0.003, which means even those buying now could see a 42% gain once it launches. Early buyers from stage 1 are already sitting on 110% profits. Unlike SHIB and FLOKI in their earliest days, LILPEPE is not just running on hype. The project has been audited by Certik, which provides an added layer of trust, and it is already listed on CoinMarketCap, giving it visibility on one of the most essential platforms for crypto investors.

Momentum and Market Signals

The numbers suggest the interest in LILPEPE is genuine. Over 14.7 billion tokens have already been sold, and the presale has just under 1 billion left before stage 12 closes. What is also striking is that from June to August 2025, LILPEPE outperformed PEPE, DOGECOIN, and SHIB in ChatGPT 5 memecoin trend volume. That means more people were asking about Little Pepe than the big names that once dominated conversation. This kind of organic interest indicates that the project has captured public imagination. Also, SHIB’s price has been more stable in 2025, trading well below its 2021 peak. FLOKI, while still popular, has also not repeated its explosive run. That has left many investors looking for a fresh opportunity with a token with meme appeal and solid foundations.

Investors who love memecoins now focused on this under-$0.003 coin - 1

Conclusion

In 2021, SHIB and FLOKI proved that meme coins can deliver staggering wealth when timing and community align. Today in 2025, Little Pepe allows investors to experience that same thrill with a more innovative and transparent foundation. With a presale price of $0.0021, a launch price of $0.003, early backers already sitting on 110% gains, and stage 12 investors still looking at 42% projected upside, LILPEPE has positioned itself as the most compelling under $0.003 coin to watch. For those who missed the SHIB and FLOKI waves or simply want another shot at catching a cultural and financial movement early, Little Pepe could be the project that defines this cycle.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE), check out the whitepaper and join our community on X and Telegram.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
