IOTA Gains Sovereign Adoption as Taiwan Issues Official Certificates on Its Network

  • Taiwan’s Ministry of Digital Affairs now issues official certificates on IOTA Rebased blockchain.
  • IOTA becomes trusted digital infrastructure, supporting government, projects, subsidies, and institutional recognition.

Taiwan has taken a major step in digital governance by issuing official certificates through IOTA Rebased. The Ministry of Digital Affairs is accrediting Digital Service Organizations with certificates backed by IOTA’s network, creating verifiable and transparent credentials at the government level.

These certificates grant organizations access to subsidies, government projects, and legal recognition in Taiwan. It signals the integration of IOTA into the national digital policy framework, demonstrating that IOTA is no longer limited to private industry but is becoming part of state-level infrastructure.

The move establishes Taiwan as the first sovereign nation to adopt IOTA Rebased as a trust infrastructure. The adoption positions the protocol as an institutional technology in Asia’s semiconductor hub, raising the profile of distributed ledger applications in strategic sectors.

IOTA Rebased Upgrade Unlocks New Capabilities

IOTA Rebased went live on May 5, 2025, after undergoing testing, audits, and validator setups, as CNF announced. The upgrade incorporated decentralization, support for MoveVM and EVM and above 50,000 transactions per second throughput with low latency.

With the transition to this upgraded protocol, IOTA created a foundation to meet state-grade demand for secure, fast, and tamper-proof verifications. This now underpins Taiwan’s certificate system, offering a digital infrastructure that aligns with the government’s technology strategy.

A new standard for verifiable digital services has been set. Salima, a technology supporter said that similar adoptions probably exist but have not surfaced yet. She said,

Japan Expands Digital ID Pilot with IOTA

In an earlier update, CNF reported that IOTA technology is also gaining ground in Japan. In Iizuka, Fukuoka Prefecture, a disaster preparedness program is implementing verifiable digital identities to gain entry into shelters in case of earthquakes, floods, or typhoons. With a prompt QR scan, individuals are able to establish their identity instantly.

The initiative is in partnership with BLOCKSMITH, Shibuya Web3 University, Turing Japan, and Kangaeru Bosai, together with the city government. It uses IOTA as one of the networks to check and confirm digital IDs, chosen for its security and speed.

This pilot could be scaled up nationally and would give IOTA an institutional presence in public safety and emergency management. This shows that technology is heading to support beyond financial use cases.

Currently, IOTA token is priced at $0.188, registering a 4.33% drop in the last 24 hours. Despite this short-term fall, technical analysis shows a possible breakout.

A trader on X suggests the currency may break out of a descending triangle on the 3D chart, with a rally target near $0.415, signaling a possible 120.74% price increase from current levels.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
