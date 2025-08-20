IOTA Miner Launches Mobile App for Cloud Mining of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/20
LONDON, UK – August 2025 – IOTA Miner, a global cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, today announced the official launch of its mobile application, designed to provide users with a more accessible and convenient way to participate in cloud mining. The new app supports major digital assets including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP), enabling users to manage mining activity directly from their mobile devices.

What is cloud mining?

Cloud mining involves mining cryptocurrency by renting computing power from remote data centers, eliminating the need to own or maintain mining hardware. This differs from traditional mining, which requires individuals to purchase and operate their own mining equipment to generate new cryptocurrency or tokens.

Simply use your phone to check mining progress, earnings details, and adjust contract settings, allowing you to efficiently manage your digital asset investments whether you’re taking a break from work, commuting, or waiting for coffee. IOTA Miner aims to make cryptocurrency mining no longer limited to professionals, but accessible to everyday users, allowing them to share in the blockchain industry’s growth.

Core Advantages of the Mobile App

One-click mining, anytime, anywhere

A simple and intuitive interface allows real-time monitoring of contract progress, daily earnings, and account balance.

Double security protection

McAfee® + Cloudflare® technology provides comprehensive protection for asset and data security.

rewards

New users receive an signup bonus, and an additional $0.60 for daily check-ins.

Flexible contract options

From $15 short-term trials to high-computing-power, long-term contracts, we cater to diverse investment needs.

24/7 stable operation

Guaranteed 100% uptime and 24/7 technical support ensures uninterrupted mining.

Popular Mining Contract Examples:

Contract TypeFundsPeriodDaily IncomePrincipal Plus Total Earnings
DOGE/LTC$1002 Days$5$100+$10
BTC/BCH$1,50012 Days$18.75$1,500+$225
BTC/BCH$6,00030 Days$84$6,000+$2,520
DOGE/LTC$25,00035 Days$407.5$25,000+$14,262.5
BTC/BCH$100,00030 Days$1,910+$100,000+$57,300

Profits will be automatically credited to your account the day after you purchase the contract. When your account reaches $100, you can choose to withdraw it to your crypto wallet or continue purchasing contracts to earn more profits.

How to Start Cloud Mining (3 Steps)

Step 1: Choose IOTA Miner

Register and select the right mining contract. Without a high initial investment, you can participate in mining and earn daily returns.

Step 2: Create an Account

Visit the official website iotaminer.com, quickly register with your email address, and log in to the dashboard to start mining immediately.

Step 3: Purchase and Manage Contracts

Choose a contract based on your budget and goals, and monitor your hash rate and returns in real time via the mobile app.

About IOTA Miner

Founded in 2018, IOTA Miner is headquartered in London, UK, and operates as a global cloud mining service provider. Leveraging high-performance hardware, intelligent algorithms, and cloud computing technology, the platform serves more than 9 million registered users across 180+ countries and regions.

Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency mining and trading involve risk, and individual results may vary. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.

Try the IOTA Miner app now:https://iotaminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

Official website: https://iotaminer.com/

Contact: [email protected]

Media Contact Information

IOTA Miner

[email protected]

https://iotaminer.com
