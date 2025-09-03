IOTA Security Upgrade: Keystone Wallet Rumored to Launch Custom Edition

  • Rumors hint at an IOTA-themed Keystone Wallet edition with a big discount tease but unclear timing.
  • Keystone’s V-2.2.0 firmware links Nightly wallet, boosting IOTA custody with stronger user control.

Rumors around an IOTA-custom Keystone Wallet edition are spreading after crypto enthusiast Salima posted on X that a special release may be close. She mentioned the product could arrive with a “juicy discount,” although no clear timeframe has been confirmed.

Salima further advised potential buyers to wait before purchasing. She wrote, 

In May 2025, CNF confirmed that IOTA had partnered with Keystone to create a secure, open-source cold wallet integration, aiming to strengthen protection in private key management.

Keystone and IOTA Push Security Standards

Keystone, rivaling established names such as Ledger, is known for its air-gapped approach, requiring no USB or Bluetooth connections. Transactions are completed through QR codes only, eliminating several common attack routes.

Its fully open-source design provides transparency, a point where Ledger has faced criticism. Concerns over backdoor access increased when Ledger’s CEO admitted the possibility of private key shard exposure under legal pressure. Keystone has emphasized zero backdoor potential, ensuring that control remains entirely with the user.

Through this collaboration, IOTA users will gain stronger protection for their digital assets, with Keystone helping address long-standing worries about custody and safety in the crypto sector.

Firmware Release Strengthens Integration

Additionally, Keystone has released Firmware V-2.2.0 on July 16, 2025. This version allows full integration with the Nightly multi-chain wallet. It enables IOTA users to manage tokens with hardware security while enjoying a more user-friendly interface.

The IOTA Foundation commented on the release, adding: 

With this update, holders gain a balanced mix of safety and accessibility, relying on Keystone’s cold wallet model while operating through Nightly’s interface.

Currently, IOTA’s token is valued at $0.1844, reflecting a decline of 4.78% in the last 24 hours. However, analyst “Man of Bitcoin” points to potential recovery signals if resistance levels are breached.

He noted that a breakout above $0.274, which is the high of Elliott Wave pattern structures of wave 1, can confirm a bull trend. If obtained, the next resistance levels are at $0.53 and $1.36, indicating a possible larger upward wave.

Venus Protocol initiates emergency vote to force liquidate attacker positions

PANews reported on September 3rd that Venus Protocol has been urgently suspended to protect assets due to a phishing attack. Officials are proposing a phased restoration: debt repayment and replenishment will be allowed within 5 hours, stolen funds will be recovered within 7 hours, a security review will be completed within 24 hours to prevent similar attacks, and the attacker's wallet will be forcibly liquidated. A full restoration date will be announced separately, and voting is open. Due to time constraints, users must take a snapshot and vote within 1 hour . If the vote passes, the above plan will be implemented immediately.
Buy Pepe Coin; Pepe Rival PEPD Creates Guide on how to create a digital currency and how to set up crypto wallet

Pepe Coin (PEPE) took the crypto world by storm in 2023 and quickly became one of the most recognized frog-themed tokens on the market.
Looking Past Ripple (XRP): The Top 4 Coins for Rapid 15x Gains in 2025

Over the last month, XRP slipped by 17.83%, sliding below $2.90 despite favorable court decisions.
