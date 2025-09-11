IOTA’s Salus Platform Aims to Close $2.5 Trillion Trade Finance Gap

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 04:47
Joerg Hiller
Sep 10, 2025 12:48

IOTA’s Salus platform leverages blockchain technology to address inefficiencies in the trade finance sector, particularly in the critical minerals market, aiming to bridge a $2.5 trillion funding gap.



IOTA’s Salus Platform Aims to Close .5 Trillion Trade Finance Gap

The global trade finance industry is on the verge of a significant transformation as IOTA, a leading blockchain platform, introduces Salus, a new initiative aimed at addressing the inefficiencies plaguing the sector. According to the IOTA Blog, the Salus platform seeks to modernize trade finance by leveraging blockchain technology to create a more transparent and efficient system, particularly focusing on the critical minerals market.

Addressing the Trade Finance Gap

The current trade finance system is burdened by paperwork, siloed databases, and slow verification processes, leading to a substantial $2.5 trillion gap between the demand for trade finance and the supply provided by banks. This gap is particularly pronounced in the critical minerals industry, where the demand for minerals like copper and lithium is soaring due to advancements in AI and green energy, yet financing remains cumbersome and slow.

Innovative Solutions Through Blockchain

Salus, in collaboration with IOTA’s TWIN infrastructure, aims to revolutionize this landscape by introducing real-time tracking and verification of shipments. This approach converts fragmented, physical data into clear, auditable digital assets, enhancing trust among funders and facilitating access to capital from decentralized finance (DeFi) sources and stablecoin pools.

Tokenization and Smart Contracts

One of the core features of Salus is the tokenization of trade documents, such as warehouse receipts and bills of lading, which are issued as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the IOTA ledger. This allows for seamless and secure data exchange across a network of TWIN nodes, adhering to international digital trade standards and enabling frictionless payment processing via smart contracts.

Enhancing Trust and Efficiency

By integrating IOTA’s digital identity solutions, Salus ensures that all parties in the supply chain, from suppliers to customs officials, can be uniquely identified without relying on centralized authorities. This approach is expected to streamline compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) regulations, further enhancing the reliability and efficiency of trade finance operations.

Global Implications

Beyond its impact on the critical minerals market, Salus is part of a broader movement within the IOTA ecosystem to modernize global trade infrastructure. Initiatives like TLIP in East Africa are replacing traditional bureaucratic processes with real-time digital workflows, while Realize is bringing assets like U.S. Treasury Bills on-chain through direct tokenization.

These efforts reflect a consistent strategy to rebuild global trade infrastructure with a focus on verifiability, automation, and inclusion, potentially transforming how trade finance operates across various sectors and regions.

For more details, visit the official IOTA Blog: IOTA Blog.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/iota-salus-platform-trade-finance-gap

