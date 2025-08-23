IoTeX and 0x Consulting Group to Host “DePIN x AI” R3al World Happy Hour in Japan During WebX2025

Leaders in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) will gather to explore the future of AI and real-world infrastructure in Japan.

IoTeX and 0x Consulting Group will host the first-ever R3al World event in Japan, bringing together leaders in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks(DePIN) and Artificial Intelligence(AI). The DePIN x AI – R3al World Happy Hour TOKYO will be held on Monday, August 25, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM JST(GMT+9:00) at ANdAZ Tokyo, as one of the side events of “WebX,” Asia’s leading Web3 conference.

The event is part of the global R3al World series, an initiative founded by IoTeX to accelerate the adoption of Physical AI and decentralized infrastructure. After successful gatherings in over 10 cities, R3al World is coming to Japan with a focus on how the convergence of DePIN and AI can drive the country’s next-generation infrastructure.

This event is uniquely tailored for the Japanese market, addressing the current challenge of a limited number of successful DePIN case studies in the country, which prevents Japanese enterprises from developing their new businesses utilizing DePIN and their existing assets. By featuring both top global DePIN projects and leading Japanese enterprises, the event will bridge the gap between emerging technology and real-world application.

IoTeX and 0x Consulting Group aim to provide a crucial platform for education and collaboration. Attendees will learn about the latest trends in DePIN, see real-world use cases from top DePIN projects, and hear firsthand from major Japanese enterprises about their strategic interest in this technology.

Designed for high-context dialogue in a relaxed setting, the exclusive, invitation-only event will feature a stunning night view of Tokyo. It will facilitate networking and potential partnerships between global DePIN and AI projects and Japanese enterprises, also providing a potential go-to-market opportunity for non-Japanese projects looking to enter the Japanese market.

Featured Speakers & Projects

The event will showcase business pitches from top global projects and panel discussions with key Japanese industry leaders.

Global DePIN x AI Projects:

GEODNET

Wingbits

Nubila

StorX

REVOX

Japanese Enterprise Panelists:

NEC Corporation

JR KYUSYU RAILWAY COMPANY

SBI VC Trade

SoftBank Corp.

Event Overview

DePIN x AI – R3al World Happy Hour TOKYO

~ A Special Event Hosted by IoTeX to Discuss the Future of Infrastructure ~

​

・Date: Monday, August 25th, 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM JST

・​Venue: ANdAZ Tokyo (Toranomon, TOKYO)

・​Event Size: 100 people

・​Full approval required

・​Hosted by: IoTeX & 0x Consulting Group

Event Timetable (*Tentative)

6:35 p.m.~ Keynote Speech

Keynote Speech 6:55 p.m.~ Business Pitches & Use Case Presentations

Business Pitches & Use Case Presentations 7:35 p.m.~ Special Panel Sessions

Special Panel Sessions 8:25 p.m.~ Networking Session

Networking Session 10:00 p.m. Event Conclusion

To register for an invitation, please visit the Luma page

About IoTeX

​​Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, IoTeX is the leading modular infrastructure platform powering decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) and Decentralized Physical Artificial Intelligence (DePAI). By connecting real-world data from smart devices to blockchains, IoTeX bridges the physical and digital worlds, enabling devices to connect directly with decentralized applications (dApps) and AI-driven systems. As an EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain, IoTeX powers off-chain computing middleware and open hardware to support billions of connected physical devices. To date, the IoTeX blockchain has processed 150 million+ transactions, connects 20 million+ devices, and supports an ecosystem of 250+ on-chain projects.

Website | X

About 0x Consulting Group​

0x Consulting Group is a comprehensive Web3 business development consulting firm specializing in business development in the Web3 space, including PoC, tokenomics, marketing, community building, listing support, and market research reports. We provide end-to-end support, from strategy development to execution, to help our clients succeed in the Web3 ecosystem, contributing to the growth of the Web3 industry. We support IoTeX’s business expansion as a key partner in Asia.

Website | X

