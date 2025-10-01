ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post IoTeX Launches Decentralized AI Foundry with Vodafone and Filecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized identity protocol IoTeX has launched the Real-World AI Foundry, a global initiative to build open, decentralized and blockchain-powered artificial intelligence. At the R3al World AI Summit during the Singapore Token2049 conference, IoTeX unveiled the project in collaboration with a group of founding Alignment Partners, including Vodafone, the Blockchain Association, Filecoin, Theta Network, Aethir and others. The Foundry aims to challenge traditional AI systems, which IoTeX describes as “closed-source, costly, and controlled by a few.” A spokesperson told Cointelegraph, “Real-World AI requires the opposite: open collaboration where live, trusted data from machines, people, and sensors flows into shared models.” The spokesperson added that blockchain ensures this data is securely recorded, while crypto provides the incentives for global participation. “Users can contribute data, compute or validation and earn rewards each time an AI agent or model accesses these verified data streams,” they said. The R3al World AI Summit. Source: IoTeX Related: How to use ChatGPT to find hidden gems in the crypto market Real-World Models offer live AI At the heart of the initiative are Real-World Models (RWMs), intelligent systems trained on live data from machines, sensors and human interaction. These models are built to understand cause and effect, adapt to changing environments and deliver real-time responses in high-impact sectors such as mobility, energy, healthcare and robotics. “Rather than just distributing compute or agent hosting, the Foundry creates the first open ecosystem of RWMs, governed collectively to ensure interoperability, accountability, and alignment with human values,” the IoTeX spokesperson said. The Foundry begins with real-world data flowing from IoTeX’s existing network of over 40 million connected devices. These devices can opt in as trusted data sources using ioID, a decentralized identity protocol that verifies authenticity without exposing personal information. Data privacy is protected using encryption and zero-knowledge proofs. Data providers, infrastructure partners,… The post IoTeX Launches Decentralized AI Foundry with Vodafone and Filecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized identity protocol IoTeX has launched the Real-World AI Foundry, a global initiative to build open, decentralized and blockchain-powered artificial intelligence. At the R3al World AI Summit during the Singapore Token2049 conference, IoTeX unveiled the project in collaboration with a group of founding Alignment Partners, including Vodafone, the Blockchain Association, Filecoin, Theta Network, Aethir and others. The Foundry aims to challenge traditional AI systems, which IoTeX describes as “closed-source, costly, and controlled by a few.” A spokesperson told Cointelegraph, “Real-World AI requires the opposite: open collaboration where live, trusted data from machines, people, and sensors flows into shared models.” The spokesperson added that blockchain ensures this data is securely recorded, while crypto provides the incentives for global participation. “Users can contribute data, compute or validation and earn rewards each time an AI agent or model accesses these verified data streams,” they said. The R3al World AI Summit. Source: IoTeX Related: How to use ChatGPT to find hidden gems in the crypto market Real-World Models offer live AI At the heart of the initiative are Real-World Models (RWMs), intelligent systems trained on live data from machines, sensors and human interaction. These models are built to understand cause and effect, adapt to changing environments and deliver real-time responses in high-impact sectors such as mobility, energy, healthcare and robotics. “Rather than just distributing compute or agent hosting, the Foundry creates the first open ecosystem of RWMs, governed collectively to ensure interoperability, accountability, and alignment with human values,” the IoTeX spokesperson said. The Foundry begins with real-world data flowing from IoTeX’s existing network of over 40 million connected devices. These devices can opt in as trusted data sources using ioID, a decentralized identity protocol that verifies authenticity without exposing personal information. Data privacy is protected using encryption and zero-knowledge proofs. Data providers, infrastructure partners,…

IoTeX Launches Decentralized AI Foundry with Vodafone and Filecoin

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 12:54
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0587-8.79%
COM
COM$0.003945-21.75%
RealLink
REAL$0.06828-3.97%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.28745-7.42%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000086-1.14%

Decentralized identity protocol IoTeX has launched the Real-World AI Foundry, a global initiative to build open, decentralized and blockchain-powered artificial intelligence.

At the R3al World AI Summit during the Singapore Token2049 conference, IoTeX unveiled the project in collaboration with a group of founding Alignment Partners, including Vodafone, the Blockchain Association, Filecoin, Theta Network, Aethir and others.

The Foundry aims to challenge traditional AI systems, which IoTeX describes as “closed-source, costly, and controlled by a few.” A spokesperson told Cointelegraph, “Real-World AI requires the opposite: open collaboration where live, trusted data from machines, people, and sensors flows into shared models.”

The spokesperson added that blockchain ensures this data is securely recorded, while crypto provides the incentives for global participation. “Users can contribute data, compute or validation and earn rewards each time an AI agent or model accesses these verified data streams,” they said.

The R3al World AI Summit. Source: IoTeX

Related: How to use ChatGPT to find hidden gems in the crypto market

Real-World Models offer live AI

At the heart of the initiative are Real-World Models (RWMs), intelligent systems trained on live data from machines, sensors and human interaction. These models are built to understand cause and effect, adapt to changing environments and deliver real-time responses in high-impact sectors such as mobility, energy, healthcare and robotics.

“Rather than just distributing compute or agent hosting, the Foundry creates the first open ecosystem of RWMs, governed collectively to ensure interoperability, accountability, and alignment with human values,” the IoTeX spokesperson said.

The Foundry begins with real-world data flowing from IoTeX’s existing network of over 40 million connected devices. These devices can opt in as trusted data sources using ioID, a decentralized identity protocol that verifies authenticity without exposing personal information. Data privacy is protected using encryption and zero-knowledge proofs.

Data providers, infrastructure partners, and model builders will be rewarded based on the quality and usage of their inputs, tracked via onchain registries.

IoTeX said that governance will start with working groups established by Alignment Partners, evolving over time to incorporate token-based voting and other decentralized mechanisms, ensuring that no single entity controls the ecosystem.

Related: Stocks vs. Bitcoin in the AI era: Which will survive the next 50 years?

Decentralized AI gains traction

In August, Swarm Network raised $13 million to develop a decentralized AI verification protocol. The protocol aims to turn offchain data into verifiable onchain information and has already powered fact-checking for over 3 million posts via Rollup News.

In April, decentralized AI startup Nous Research also raised $50 million in a Paradigm-led Series A round to build open-source AI models using decentralized infrastructure on Solana to rival centralized players like OpenAI.

Magazine: 7 reasons why Bitcoin mining is a terrible business idea

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/iotex-launches-decentralized-ai-foundry-with-vodafone?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

The post REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF saw $10 million in inflows in one day. Total inflows over the past three days amount to $23 million. REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF recorded $10 million in inflows yesterday, bringing total additions to $23 million over the past three days. The fund’s assets under management climbed above $289.0 million for the first time. The SSK ETF is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund focused on Solana staking. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-shares-solana-staking-etf-aum-289m/
Union
U$0.006664-17.54%
COM
COM$0.003946-21.73%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:34
How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Companies are massively implementing chatbots in support service and this drives already dissatisfied clients who faced a problem out of their minds. Why this forces clients to go to competitors
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0587-8.79%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002085-8.06%
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 18:58
Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

This section explores the diverse scaling behaviors of the fermion propagator in various Non-Fermi Liquid (NFL) contexts.
Share
Hackernoon2025/11/04 09:24

Trending News

More

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

How an AI Chatbot Pushed a Client to Competitors

Non-Fermi Liquids: Diverse NFL Scaling Behaviors

Shopify (SHOP) Stock: Investors Sell Despite Beating Q3 Expectations

Mono Protocol Future Prediction: 5 Reasons It Will Get on Top Crypto Presale Lists 2025-26

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,747.08
$103,747.08$103,747.08

-1.89%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,498.32
$3,498.32$3,498.32

-2.52%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.12
$160.12$160.12

-3.97%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2543
$2.2543$2.2543

-3.12%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16180
$0.16180$0.16180

-3.09%