IP Strategy, a US-listed company, received approximately $1.5 million in staking rewards by staking 43.5 million IP tokens.

PANews reported on October 3rd that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company IP Strategy announced that it has begun to launch verification functions on Story Network and supports direct staking of IP tokens. The company also disclosed that as of now, it has pledged 43.5 million unlocked IP tokens and received nearly 165,000 IP token staking rewards, worth approximately US$1.5 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.