The post iPhone 17 buyers in China complain about scratched backs, splash photos online appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Buyers in China are pissed. Photos of scratched-up iPhone 17 units are everywhere. On Friday, people in China started posting pictures of the brand-new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with scuffed backs. The deep blue ones especially. They said the phones were already scratched while still on display. Some hadn’t even been touched yet. Others were in the hands of store staff. But they all looked the same… damaged. According to Bloomberg, reporters visited Apple stores in Hong Kong and Shanghai and found exactly what users on Weibo were talking about. Display phones were scratched. Deep grooves were visible on the Pro and Pro Max, and even the black iPhone Air had marks on it. These phones had only been out a few hours. This model is supposed to be Apple’s big design comeback. They switched to an aluminum shell. Apple said the back had a new, more scratch-resistant finish. It doesn’t look like it. Photos of scratched iPhone models go viral as Weibo erupts One photo after another flooded Weibo. Scratches on the backs, chips around the edges. The hashtag tied to the problem hit over 40 million views by late Friday. People weren’t holding back. “This is Apple’s idea of premium?” one post read. “Mine looked like it fell off a motorbike before I even opened the box,” another user wrote. Others shared close-ups of scratched phones in Apple stores. Some said the scratches appeared within minutes of being handled by store staff. Apple gave no response. The company didn’t say if it’s aware of the problem or if it’s limited to China. It didn’t give a timeline or plan to address the issue. It just didn’t reply. This isn’t new. Apple has had issues on launch days before. The iPhone 7’s jet black finish scratched fast.… The post iPhone 17 buyers in China complain about scratched backs, splash photos online appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Buyers in China are pissed. Photos of scratched-up iPhone 17 units are everywhere. On Friday, people in China started posting pictures of the brand-new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with scuffed backs. The deep blue ones especially. They said the phones were already scratched while still on display. Some hadn’t even been touched yet. Others were in the hands of store staff. But they all looked the same… damaged. According to Bloomberg, reporters visited Apple stores in Hong Kong and Shanghai and found exactly what users on Weibo were talking about. Display phones were scratched. Deep grooves were visible on the Pro and Pro Max, and even the black iPhone Air had marks on it. These phones had only been out a few hours. This model is supposed to be Apple’s big design comeback. They switched to an aluminum shell. Apple said the back had a new, more scratch-resistant finish. It doesn’t look like it. Photos of scratched iPhone models go viral as Weibo erupts One photo after another flooded Weibo. Scratches on the backs, chips around the edges. The hashtag tied to the problem hit over 40 million views by late Friday. People weren’t holding back. “This is Apple’s idea of premium?” one post read. “Mine looked like it fell off a motorbike before I even opened the box,” another user wrote. Others shared close-ups of scratched phones in Apple stores. Some said the scratches appeared within minutes of being handled by store staff. Apple gave no response. The company didn’t say if it’s aware of the problem or if it’s limited to China. It didn’t give a timeline or plan to address the issue. It just didn’t reply. This isn’t new. Apple has had issues on launch days before. The iPhone 7’s jet black finish scratched fast.…

iPhone 17 buyers in China complain about scratched backs, splash photos online

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 21:40
Threshold
T$0.01674-1.06%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.004361-8.61%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1066-2.17%
MyShell Token
SHELL$0.135-4.59%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08598-2.59%

Buyers in China are pissed. Photos of scratched-up iPhone 17 units are everywhere. On Friday, people in China started posting pictures of the brand-new iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max with scuffed backs. The deep blue ones especially.

They said the phones were already scratched while still on display. Some hadn’t even been touched yet. Others were in the hands of store staff. But they all looked the same… damaged.

According to Bloomberg, reporters visited Apple stores in Hong Kong and Shanghai and found exactly what users on Weibo were talking about. Display phones were scratched. Deep grooves were visible on the Pro and Pro Max, and even the black iPhone Air had marks on it.

These phones had only been out a few hours. This model is supposed to be Apple’s big design comeback. They switched to an aluminum shell. Apple said the back had a new, more scratch-resistant finish. It doesn’t look like it.

Photos of scratched iPhone models go viral as Weibo erupts

One photo after another flooded Weibo. Scratches on the backs, chips around the edges. The hashtag tied to the problem hit over 40 million views by late Friday. People weren’t holding back. “This is Apple’s idea of premium?” one post read.

“Mine looked like it fell off a motorbike before I even opened the box,” another user wrote. Others shared close-ups of scratched phones in Apple stores. Some said the scratches appeared within minutes of being handled by store staff.

Apple gave no response. The company didn’t say if it’s aware of the problem or if it’s limited to China. It didn’t give a timeline or plan to address the issue. It just didn’t reply. This isn’t new. Apple has had issues on launch days before.

The iPhone 7’s jet black finish scratched fast. The iPhone 6 bent if you kept it in your pocket. The iPhone 4 lost signal when you held it wrong. Apple never really addressed those problems either.

The iPhone 17 release was supposed to give Apple breathing room. The company is trying to keep its phone sales up while it figures out AI. With no new AI features ready yet, the focus was on the hardware. But this launch isn’t going the way Apple wanted. Buyers are watching a product they paid top dollar for look damaged before it even gets to them.

In China, the new iPhones hit stores early. That gave buyers there the first look, and the first complaints. Many tried to buy the phones in person. At Apple’s Hong Kong flagship, people waited to see the new handsets, but there wasn’t much stock. Staff told walk-ins that only the iPhone Air was available. If you wanted the Pro or Pro Max, you had to order online. That meant a three-week wait.

Shipping times weren’t any better in other parts of Asia. In Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, and mainland China, the wait for the Pro Max hit four weeks. The Pro was slightly better, but you still had to wait. South Korea had the shortest wait: one week for the Pro. But even there, the Pro Max is unavailable until late October.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/iphone-17-china-scratched-backs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.429-1.42%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.95-2.13%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Every crypto trader has felt it ,  the frustration of juggling multiple apps, paying excessive fees, and missing chances when markets swing. Fragmentation is costing investors money every single day. If you’ve ever missed a profitable trade because you couldn’t move funds fast enough, you know exactly what I mean. Now imagine a single app [...] The post Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.010687-20.43%
Threshold
T$0.01673-1.23%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277-2.88%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 20:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013886-8.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001849-3.69%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Flora, a publicly listed company, raised $401 million through PIPE.