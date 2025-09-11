iPhone 17 Offers Strengthened Crypto Protection

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11
Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 next week. It offers updated design and performance improvements and includes a security feature intended to protect digital assets.

For many crypto holders, the iPhone now appears more affordable and less expensive, even though the dollar price remains stable.

Security Function Targets Crypto Wallet Vulnerabilities

The iPhone 17 uses the new A19 chip, enabling a Memory Integrity Enforcement (MIE) system. The mechanism detects and blocks memory-based vulnerabilities such as buffer overflows or use-after-free errors. These weaknesses are frequently used in attempts to breach crypto wallets.

MIE makes it harder for attackers to compromise private keys or assets stored on the phone. Smartphones are now central to financial activity, including digital asset storage. Because of this, expectations for wallet security are increasing. The addition of MIE shows the growing need to address more advanced cyber threats.

iPhone 17. Photo: Apple newsroom

As crypto values rise, attackers gain more substantial incentives, and hackers deploy increasingly complex techniques aimed at phones and wallet applications.

The introduction of MIE indicates Apple is dedicating resources to counter these risks. Consumers see little change in retail prices. Yet development costs for new security systems are growing.

Device Prices Remain Stable While Crypto Values Increase

Data from CoinGecko shows iPhone prices in US dollars have been stable since the iPhone 11 in 2019. For example, the iPhone 11 launched at $699, the iPhone 12 at $799, and the iPhone 16 at $799. During the same period, however, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) have risen sharply in value.

As a result, the amount of crypto required to buy an iPhone has decreased significantly. The iPhone 17, priced at $799 in 2025, costs approximately 0.0072 BTC, about half the price of the 0.0140 BTC required for the iPhone 16. In Ethereum terms, the iPhone 17 costs about 0.1866 ETH, down from 0.3386 ETH the previous year.

Figure: Apple has kept iPhone prices relatively flat in USD terms since the iPhone 11, while the rapid appreciation of Bitcoin and Ether has made the devices appear increasingly cheaper when measured in cryptocurrency.

The contrast highlights how steady hardware pricing interacts with volatile financial markets. It also shows how cryptocurrencies are increasingly viewed as long-term stores of value rather than purely speculative assets. The affordability paradox will continue if Apple holds prices steady while crypto values increase.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/iphone-17-offers-strengthened-crypto-protection/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
