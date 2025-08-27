Iran’s Crypto Flows Drop 11% in Q1 of 2025 Amid Geopolitical Strains and Exchange Hack: TRM Report

By: CryptoNews
2025/08/27 21:50

Total cryptocurrency flows involving Iranian entities fell to $3.7 billion between January and July 2025, representing an 11% decline compared with the same period in 2024, according to new analysis by blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs.

The sharpest contraction came after April, with inflows in June plunging by more than 50% year-over-year, and July volumes down over 76%.

TRM said the downturn coincided with multiple shocks: the breakdown of nuclear negotiations, a 12-day conflict with Israel beginning June 13, and widespread power outages in Iran caused by Israeli kinetic and cyber operations as well as regime-initiated shutdowns.

“What we are seeing in Iran is an ecosystem under severe strain from geopolitical turmoil, enforcement actions, and a loss of confidence in domestic exchanges,” TRM Labs notes in its analysis.

Nobitex Remains Central Despite $90 Million Hack

Despite the disruption, Nobitex, Iran’s largest exchange, continued to dominate the market in 2025. TRM data shows Nobitex processed more than 87% of Iranian-linked transaction volume, with USD 2 billion of its USD 3 billion activity flowing through the TRON network, primarily in TRC-20 USDT and TRX.

However, Nobitex’s central role also amplified systemic risk. On June 18, the platform suffered a USD 90 million hack attributed to the pro-Israel group Predatory Sparrow.

The incident froze liquidity, slowed transaction processing, and forced users to temporarily migrate to alternative platforms.

TRM researchers noted that outflows from Nobitex surged 150% in the week leading up to the Iran–Israel conflict, as users sought safer venues. Many of these funds were redirected to global exchanges with limited Know Your Customer (KYC) controls, or to high-risk platforms operating with no KYC checks at all.

Tether Freeze Deepens Market Disruption

Market turbulence was compounded on July 2, 2025, when Tether froze 42 addresses linked to Iranian entities — the largest such action to date.

More than half of the frozen wallets had substantial exposure to Nobitex, with some also connected to Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)-affiliated actors previously flagged by Israeli authorities.

“The Tether freeze disrupted entrenched settlement channels and forced both retail and institutional users to rapidly diversify their stablecoin strategies,” TRM Labs said.

In response, government-aligned channels and some domestic exchanges urged users to offload USDT and pivot toward DAI on the Polygon network, citing lower transaction costs and resilience against sanctions-driven freezes.

Illicit Activity Low, But Crypto Remains Sanctions Tool

TRM emphasized that while Iranian actors continue to leverage crypto for sanctions evasion and procurement of sensitive goods, illicit activity at Iranian exchanges accounted for just 0.9% of total volume — roughly in line with global averages.

Everyday Iranians are also turning to crypto as a hedge against inflation and financial instability, despite declining trust in local platforms. “For many ordinary citizens, crypto remains an indispensable savings vehicle amid currency depreciation and limited access to international finance,” TRM reported.

Nevertheless, the June hack revealed deeper structural issues. TRM analysis linked on-chain flows at Nobitex to IRGC-linked actor Amir Hossein Nikaeen Ravari and to Gaza Now, a pro-Hamas outlet sanctioned after the October 2023 attacks on Israel. Investigators also uncovered Nobitex code designed for warrantless surveillance, further eroding public trust.

A Fragile but Adaptive Ecosystem

Despite contraction, Iran’s crypto economy continues to adapt under pressure. Mining activity remains a core revenue source for Tehran, with TRM tracking previously dormant wallets tied to bitcoin miners moving funds into Nobitex’s new hot wallet after the hack.

Meanwhile, underground networks such as Novin Verify are expanding, offering forged IDs and KYC bypass tools to sanctioned users seeking access to foreign platforms.

TRM also reported the first documented cases of cryptocurrency being used to pay foreign operatives for espionage, showing crypto’s widening role in Iran’s geopolitical playbook.

“While confidence in domestic exchanges is deteriorating, Iranians are demonstrating agility in migrating to new stablecoins, new chains, and new settlement methods,” TRM Labs concluded. “The ecosystem remains fragile, but highly adaptive.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

Ethereum hit a new all-time high of $4,800, while Bitcoin and XRP rebounded simultaneously. Analysts suggest that if XRP breaks through the $3.21 resistance level, it could reach new highs. Amid price volatility and regulatory pressures, investors can not only monitor market trends but also convert XRP/ETH into a stable daily income through SAVVY MINING cloud mining. No hardware required, enjoy 24-hour automatic settlement of profits, and lock in long-term growth potential. How to Participate in SAVVY MINING and Earn XRP and ETH 1. Register an account: Visit the SAVVY MINING official website and register to unlock all the platform’s services and products. 2. Free Trial: New users will receive a $15 bonus to purchase a starter contract and earn $0.60 in daily returns, allowing them to experience cloud mining without any investment. 3. Contract Selection: Choose from a variety of carefully designed mining contracts or use the smart calculator to customize your plan. See your first earnings in just 24 hours. Learn more here. 4. Automatic Settlement: After contract activation, profits are automatically distributed within 24 hours; upon maturity, principal is automatically returned. Users can freely choose to withdraw or reinvest, offering flexibility and convenience. Why Choose SAVVY MINING Compliant Operations: Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring legitimacy and transparency. Green Energy: Powered by 100% renewable energy, contributing to carbon neutrality. Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide bank-grade security, and every investment is insured by AIG. No Entry Requirements: No equipment or technical skills are required, making it suitable for beginners. Fast Customer Service: 24/7 online support with an average response time of 1-3 minutes can answer all your questions. Multi-Currency Support: Supports deposits and withdrawals of BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, BCH, USDC, and (USDT-ERC20). Referral Rewards: The affiliate program offers rewards of up to $100,000 and a permanent referral rebate of 3% + 1.5%. About SAVVY MINING: SAVVY MINING is a leading global cloud mining service provider, providing secure and compliant services to over 8 million users in over 170 countries. Powered by Bitmain’s technical support, we focus not only on Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades, but also on promoting global financial education and financial inclusion. Our mining farms are powered by 100% renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality. SAVVY MINING not only helps you grow your wealth, but also gives you the opportunity to participate in a greener future. In short: safety and sustainability shape the future. In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. SAVVY MINING is user-centric, ensuring the security of funds and data, full transparency in operations, and strict adherence to compliance standards. Furthermore, our mines in multiple countries utilize 100% renewable energy to ensure true carbon neutrality. This model not only reduces environmental impact but also provides investors with sustainable, long-term returns. At SAVVY MINING, you gain not only wealth growth but also the opportunity to participate in a greener future. For more information, please visit https://savvymining.com/ or download the app
XRP
XRP$3.0084+2.36%
Ethereum
ETH$4,619.09+2.30%
Share
CryptoNews2025/08/27 22:10
Share
The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

PANews reported on June 19 that the Ministry of Public Security website released the "20 Anti-Fraud Keywords for Public Security Organs", which pointed out that the Criminal Investigation Bureau of
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.065+5.86%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1717+1.01%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:35
Share
Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Alibaba spends heavily on AI but struggles to make strong earnings from it.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125-0.95%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/27 21:22
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

The Ministry of Public Security released 20 anti-fraud keywords including "virtual currency": the so-called "exchange for virtual currency investment" is all fraud

Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Revolutionary: Ava Labs Unveils Horizon for Secure RWA-Backed Loans

Tether CEO announces server-free password manager after 16 billion data breach