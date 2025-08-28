Iran’s Crypto Sector Suffers 11% Decline Following $90-M Exchange Hack

By: Bitcoinist
2025/08/28 10:00
MemeCore
M$0.42467-3.98%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0669+8.78%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001847-0.32%

According to reports, Iran’s on-chain crypto activity fell sharply in the first half of 2025. Inflows totaled $3.7 billion in the first seven months, a 10% drop from the same period in 2024. The slump accelerated after April: June flows contracted 50% year-on-year and July tumbled 75%.

Major Exchange Breach Shakes Trust

Based on a TRM Labs report, a major security breach hit Nobitex on June 18. Roughly $90 million was taken from hot wallets, source code was leaked, and some stolen coins were steered to vanity addresses that referenced the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Outflows from the exchange spiked — more than 150% in the week before the fighting — as traders moved funds to what they saw as safer places. Trust, already fragile, was seriously damaged.

Inbound Transactions Collapse As Users Withdraw

Nobitex’s inbound transfers dropped by about 70% year-on-year after the breach. Some dormant Bitcoin wallets tied to mining activity were activated and later routed funds into a newly created hot wallet.

Regulators responded by imposing overnight trading curbs designed to slow panic, but many users had already pulled funds offshore. Reports show a surge in transfers to foreign platforms and payment processors that have lighter identity checks.

Stablecoin Freezes Strain Liquidity

In July, Tether froze 42 wallets linked to Iran, removing a large chunk of usable stablecoin liquidity on local rails. More than half of those wallets had ties, on-chain, to Nobitex or addresses flagged with IRGC links, though ownership remains unclear.

Tether also froze $27 million in USDT tied to Garantex, a sanctioned Russian exchange, an action that highlights the broad reach of compliance moves. The US Treasury blacklisted Garantex in 2022, and that prior action has had echoing effects on market behavior.

Power Cuts And Conflict Worsen Market Stress

The decline in flows came during a period of heightened regional tension. A 12-day conflict with Israel erupted in mid-June while nuclear talks stalled. Israeli strikes and internal disruptions led to widespread electricity outages.

Mining rigs were idled. Trading became harder. For many traders, the safest option was to move funds off domestic rails; for others it was to switch stablecoins or chains.

New Taxes Tighten The Grip

In August, Iran approved the Law on Taxation of Speculation and Profiteering. The law brings capital gains taxes to crypto, gold, real estate, and forex.

Enforcement will roll out in stages, but officials say oversight will increase. That policy move, combined with freezes and hacks, gives firms more reason to pause or shift operations.

Featured image from Getty Images, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.507+0.37%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01953-2.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

PANews reported on August 28th that Tiger Research released its Q3 2025 Bitcoin valuation report, forecasting a target price of $190,000, representing a 67% upside potential from current levels. The report cites accelerating institutional adoption of Bitcoin, record-high global liquidity, and the opening of Bitcoin investments in US 401(k) retirement accounts as key drivers. Furthermore, institutional holdings continue to increase, with ETFs now holding 1.3 million BTC, representing approximately 6% of the total supply. While on-chain indicators suggest a potential short-term correction, institutional buying provides strong price support, maintaining a positive long-term trend. Related reading: Targeting $190,000, Bitcoin Valuation Report for the Third Quarter of 25
Sidekick
K$0.1954+1.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,823.93+1.04%
67COIN
67$0.004218+16.58%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 11:17
Share
The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

PANews reported on August 28th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market saw mixed gains and losses. The CeFi sector saw a 2.42% increase over the past 24 hours. Within the sector, Cronos (CRO) surged again, reaching a three-year high, with a surge of 84.24%. Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com announced a partnership to establish a CRO reserve company. Additionally, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54%, fluctuating within a narrow range around $111,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, briefly falling below $4,500 during the session. The CeFi sector rose 2.42% in the past 24 hours, with Cronos (CRO) surging 84.24%, reaching a three-year high. News broke that Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com had partnered to establish a CRO reserve company. In addition, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54% and is currently fluctuating in a narrow range around $111,000; Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, falling below $4,500 during the session. The performance of other sectors is as follows: Layer1 sector: rose 1.41%, Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) rose 1.86% and 3.88% respectively. Meme sector: rose 0.96%, Pump.fun (PUMP) rose 4.30%. DeFi sector: rose 0.74%, Jupiter (JUP) and Raydium (RAY) rose 6.32% and 14.34% respectively. Layer2 sector: rose 0.26%, Mantle (MNT) rose 1.43%. The PayFi sector, which saw significant gains yesterday, fell 0.16% in the 24 hours, with Stellar (XLM) down 2.34% and Ultima (ULTIMA) down 6.70%.
Jupiter
JUP$0.5173+5.12%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009474-0.09%
Solana
SOL$211.7+3.13%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 11:22
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Lagrange Partners with LazAI to Bring DeepProve’s Verifiable AI Technology to the Blockchain