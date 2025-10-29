Ironlight Receives Approval as the First US-Compliant ATS to Support On-Chain Atomic Settlement

PANews reported on October 29th that, according to CoinDesk, Ironlight Markets has received FINRA approval to operate an Alternative Trading System (ATS), enabling the trading of traditional and tokenized securities (including RWAs) and achieving on-chain atomic-level instant clearing and settlement. The platform integrates a centralized order book and on-chain settlement, providing matching in less than 20 microseconds. It targets institutions such as banks, brokerages, and registered investment advisors, supporting FIX and API access. Ironlight plans to initially cover private lending, venture capital, and alternative assets, and will partner with compliant custodians to promote the expansion of the regulated tokenized market.