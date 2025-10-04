ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post IRS Guidance Limited in Scope but Good News for Crypto Treasury Firms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Internal Revenue Service guidance will relieve tax burdens on companies that hold cryptocurrencies and other assets, though it is limited to certain types of businesses. The IRS published interim guidance earlier this week announcing that C Corporations — a certain type of business — generating more than $1 billion in revenue no longer need to pay taxes on unrealized capital gains under the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax, a move which benefits firms like Strategy (MSTR) and Mara Holdings (MARA) given the sheer amount of Bitcoin BTC$122,569.46 these firms hold on their balance sheets. Both companies said they would benefit from the guidance. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 Brett Cotler, a partner at the law firm Seward & Kissel, said that this would primarily apply to larger corporations, including Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies. “Crypto can be very volatile at times … [a] company’s going to have a tax liability but may not have the cash to pay that tax liability, so it’ll have to liquidate assets to pay it,” he said. “This proposal helps with that issue by saying ‘for those assets, you’re not recognizing them on a mark to market basis,’ so it’s definitely going to help the [firms] that are out there and it will probably also help other non-DAT corporate entities that hold crypto.” Backing up, the corporate alternative minimum tax regime applies to certain types of corporations, imposing a minimum tax on these larger corporations. Treasury asset values are among the issues that these corporations would have had to pay taxes on, Cotler said. Not just crypto Companies… The post IRS Guidance Limited in Scope but Good News for Crypto Treasury Firms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Internal Revenue Service guidance will relieve tax burdens on companies that hold cryptocurrencies and other assets, though it is limited to certain types of businesses. The IRS published interim guidance earlier this week announcing that C Corporations — a certain type of business — generating more than $1 billion in revenue no longer need to pay taxes on unrealized capital gains under the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax, a move which benefits firms like Strategy (MSTR) and Mara Holdings (MARA) given the sheer amount of Bitcoin BTC$122,569.46 these firms hold on their balance sheets. Both companies said they would benefit from the guidance. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 Brett Cotler, a partner at the law firm Seward & Kissel, said that this would primarily apply to larger corporations, including Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies. “Crypto can be very volatile at times … [a] company’s going to have a tax liability but may not have the cash to pay that tax liability, so it’ll have to liquidate assets to pay it,” he said. “This proposal helps with that issue by saying ‘for those assets, you’re not recognizing them on a mark to market basis,’ so it’s definitely going to help the [firms] that are out there and it will probably also help other non-DAT corporate entities that hold crypto.” Backing up, the corporate alternative minimum tax regime applies to certain types of corporations, imposing a minimum tax on these larger corporations. Treasury asset values are among the issues that these corporations would have had to pay taxes on, Cotler said. Not just crypto Companies…

IRS Guidance Limited in Scope but Good News for Crypto Treasury Firms

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 12:44
COM
COM$0.004948-4.84%
Chainbase
C$0.08955-9.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00711-17.99%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01819-3.45%

New Internal Revenue Service guidance will relieve tax burdens on companies that hold cryptocurrencies and other assets, though it is limited to certain types of businesses.

The IRS published interim guidance earlier this week announcing that C Corporations — a certain type of business — generating more than $1 billion in revenue no longer need to pay taxes on unrealized capital gains under the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax, a move which benefits firms like Strategy (MSTR) and Mara Holdings (MARA) given the sheer amount of Bitcoin BTC$122,569.46 these firms hold on their balance sheets. Both companies said they would benefit from the guidance.

Brett Cotler, a partner at the law firm Seward & Kissel, said that this would primarily apply to larger corporations, including Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies.

“Crypto can be very volatile at times … [a] company’s going to have a tax liability but may not have the cash to pay that tax liability, so it’ll have to liquidate assets to pay it,” he said. “This proposal helps with that issue by saying ‘for those assets, you’re not recognizing them on a mark to market basis,’ so it’s definitely going to help the [firms] that are out there and it will probably also help other non-DAT corporate entities that hold crypto.”

Backing up, the corporate alternative minimum tax regime applies to certain types of corporations, imposing a minimum tax on these larger corporations. Treasury asset values are among the issues that these corporations would have had to pay taxes on, Cotler said.

Not just crypto

Companies with crypto assets are similarly subject to these rules, said Shehan Chandrasekera, head of tax strategy at CoinTracker.

“This is not a crypto specific issue. This is any company who’s making roughly a billion dollars of revenue a year would be subject to that. And that’s most of the S&P 500, even way beyond that,” he said. “It’s not saying anything about crypto specifically. But the reason why crypto is related is because if you’re marking up crypto, that will trigger unrealized gains.”

The guidance is interim but still applicable, both Cotler and Chandrasekera said, meaning companies can rely on it as they file taxes next year.

Interim guidance like this will usually become a proposed final rule and then will be finalized, Chandrasekera said. The IRS’s guidance this week isn’t finalized, but it signals where the agency is headed.

Companies won’t need to file until April of next year, and could extend to October, giving the IRS time to finalize this guidance — even with the ongoing government shutdown, which halted all non-essential work by federal employees.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/news-analysis/2025/10/03/irs-guidance-limited-in-scope-but-good-news-for-crypto-treasury-firms

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

DEX Screener is used by crypto traders who need access to on-chain data like trading volumes, liquidity, and token prices. This information allows them to analyze trends, monitor new listings, and make informed investment decisions. In this tutorial, I will build a DEXScreener clone from scratch, covering everything from the initial design to a functional app. We will use Streamlit, a Python framework for building full-stack apps.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006384-7.46%
Wink
LIKE$0.004741-5.27%
RWAX
APP$0.000776-19.66%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 15:05
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Meteora
MET$0.1688-4.09%
MANTRA
OM$0.09238-4.95%
OP
OP$0.3585-6.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

Tracking every movement in the crypto presale market is nearly impossible. But if we follow crypto whales, we might get a hint of which presale could deliver the highest returns. Right now, big-spending traders are highlighting projects such as EcoYield, a next-gen RWA platform; BlockDAG, a layer-1 network; and Remittix, a crypto-to-fiat app. These projects […] The post Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
GET
GET$0.00084-5.29%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002897-6.72%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/04 19:12

Trending News

More

Building a DEXScreener Clone: A Step-by-Step Guide

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Crypto Whales Bet Big On The Top Crypto Presales: Should You Buy These Crypto Presales Before 2026?

XION Blockchain Founder Anthony Anzolone to Unveil Pioneering Vision at KBW 2025

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,978.51
$103,978.51$103,978.51

-1.67%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,512.27
$3,512.27$3,512.27

-2.13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.66
$161.66$161.66

-3.04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2653
$2.2653$2.2653

-2.65%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16411
$0.16411$0.16411

-1.70%