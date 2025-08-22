Irys Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding Round

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 07:13
Key Points:
  • Irys secures $10 million in Series A funding.
  • Funding led by CoinFund, total funding now at $20 million.
  • Focuses on revolutionizing the data economy and enhancing data monetization.

Irys, a programmable datachain, successfully raised $10 million in a Series A funding led by CoinFund, elevating its total funding to $20 million.

This funding aims to address inefficiencies in the $3 trillion data economy by enabling monetization at the protocol layer, impacting the future of data management.

Programmable Data Chains: Innovations and Challenges Ahead

The programmable datachain Irys announced an impressive $10 million Series A funding round led by CoinFund, with participation from Hypersphere, Tykhe Ventures, and others. This brings Irys’s total funding to $20 million, fostering scalability in their mission to revolutionize the data economy.

Data creators could gain new monetization avenues through Irys’s infrastructure, which intends to transform static data into economic assets. The raised funds are expected to drive the development of smart contract-driven licensing tools, enhancing data asset usage and efficiency.

Market Insights and Expert Opinions

Did you know? Irys’s funding highlights possibilities for the data economy, reminiscent of early growth patterns seen with blockchain projects like Ocean Protocol.

Ethereum (ETH), currently valued at $4,214.62, holds a market cap of $508.74 billion and a market dominance of 13.34%, according to CoinMarketCap. Notably, ETH’s 24-hour trading volume experienced a significant decline of 30.58%, with price adjustments recorded at -2.91% over the past 24 hours.

ethereum-daily-chart-1139

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:35 UTC on August 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu’s research team suggest that Irys’s advancements could pave the way for a new wave of data monetization opportunities. Potential regulatory challenges could also arise, given the innovative nature of programmable datachains and their impact on traditional data usage models.

Source: https://coincu.com/blockchain/irys-series-a-funding-coinfund/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC.
