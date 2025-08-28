Is 2025 The Year Without A Song Of The Summer? ‘Ordinary’ Tops Charts As New Tracks Lag

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 06:43
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0043+0.23%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4452-4.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018216-2.92%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004695-6.67%

Topline

Alex Warren’s chart-topping ballad “Ordinary” is this summer’s most popular song by the numbers, but critics and music fans have lamented that this summer seemed to have few breakout hits as the charts were led by slower songs and holdovers from 2024.

Alex Warren’s song “Ordinary” is this summer’s most-streamed hit. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage)

WireImage

Key Facts

“Ordinary” was the most-streamed song this summer on Spotify, the streaming service said Wednesday, and it also ranks No. 1 on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, which is updated weekly based on the summer’s best-performing songs considering sales, streaming and radio data.

But music critics have noted few new songs made a dent in the charts this summer: Of the top 10 on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart, only five were released this year as some 2024 smashes, like Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die with a Smile” and Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “Luther,” continue to dominate.

This summer’s hits also seem to lack the upbeat energy of 2024’s summer smashes like Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso” or Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”—behind “Ordinary,” the next three songs on Billboard’s summer chart are all Morgan Wallen country ballads.

Critics’ lists declaring this year’s songs of the summer have largely skipped the chart-toppers, as lists from both the New York Times and the Guardian have almost zero overlap with either Spotify’s picks or the Billboard chart.

Why Are Critics Saying There May Not Be A Song Of The Summer?

Critics have lamented the lack of breakout hits this year. On an episode of Slate’s Culture Gabfest podcast, Slate writer and music critic Chris Molanphy called the options for this year’s song of the summer “hazy” and “boring,” calling 2024 a much better summer for hit songs. “There are two problems with this year’s song of summer competition,” Molanphy said, stating one is “some of the songs that were competing last year are still on the damn chart.” The other problem, Molanphy said, is that “there is actually a very clear victor for song of the summer, it’s just kind of a snooze of a song,” referring to “Ordinary.” NPR music writer Stephen Thompson wrote earlier this month “Ordinary” is the song of the summer “based on raw chart numbers, but it’s hardly a windows-down beach banger like, say, ‘Espresso.’” Thompson said many of this year’s summer song contenders feel “so stale,” blaming streaming algorithms and radio airplay for making hit songs stick around the top of the charts for “what feels like an eternity,” referring to hits like “Die With a Smile” and “Luther.” The Guardian music writer Sam Wolfson suggested there is no song of the summer this year, noting new releases from artists like Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Miley Cyrus didn’t produce any smash hits. Wolfson noted Carpenter’s 2025 song “Manchild,” which hit No. 1 this summer, couldn’t recreate the huge success of her 2024 smash hits “Espresso” and “Please Please Please.”

What Have Critics Picked As The Song Of The Summer?

While acknowledging there “might not be a clear ‘Espresso’ this season,” The Guardian journalists picked songs including PinkPantheress’s TikTok-viral song “Illegal,” Haim’s “Relationships” and Addison Rae’s “Headphones On” as deserving of the song of the summer title. The New York Times consulted 10 “tastemakers,” ranging from actor Jeff Goldblum to New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, to compile a songs of the summer list. The Times list, including picks ranging from Bieber’s “Daisies” to Laufey’s “Lover Girl,” didn’t overlap at all with the top summer songs according to the Billboard charts. British music publication NME also selected songs from Haim and PinkPantheress alongside “Gnarly” by the buzzy pop group Katseye and “Catch These Fists” by the Grammy-winning group Wet Leg.

Big Number

Around 940 million. That’s how many streams Warren’s “Ordinary” has on Spotify.

Surprising Fact

Last year, all but one of the top 10 songs on Billboard’s 2024 Songs of the Summer chart were released that year, including hits like Carpenter’s “Espresso,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” and Morgan Wallen and Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help.” In 2025, only half of the top 10 on Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart were actually released this year.

Further Reading

Do we have a song of the summer this year? (NPR)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2025/08/27/summer-songs-ordinary-tops-charts-but-critics-question-whether-theres-a-song-of-the-summer-this-year/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

Leemon Baird, the co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, is voicing a strong vision for the future of digital assets. He argues that the maturing crypto sector will transform the way people interact with value. According to him, tokenization will not stay limited to cryptocurrencies. Instead, it will extend into nearly every area of society, from finance […]
Areon Network
AREA$0.01498-2.02%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0002606-7.09%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01877+0.05%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/28 06:00
Share
CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

The post CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The CFTC will start using Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform to enhance its ability to detect fraud and market manipulation in crypto and production markets. The shift comes as lawmakers mull the CLARITY Act. A White House report recently recommended that the CFTC impose requirements on reporting market data for certain crypto firms. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is stepping up efforts to surveil financial markets, tapping technology from Nasdaq to gain a more granular view of crypto transactions, according to a press release published by the regulator on Wednesday. Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform, which covers a dozen asset classes, including digital assets and prediction markets, represents a significant upgrade, the CFTC said, as it moves to replace its “‘90s-era legacy system” for detecting illicit behavior among market participants. Prediction markets have been buzzy, with the president’s son joining Polymarket’s advisory board on Tuesday. Still, a Nasdaq spokesperson told Decrypt that prediction markets mirror derivatives that the CFTC has regulated since the agency was established in 1974. “Prediction markets operate in the same way as most derivative markets, with similar potential for market abuse and manipulation,” the spokesperson said. “The technology can therefore be adapted to serve almost all forms of event-based markets.” ﻿ At the same time, the CFTC acknowledged that markets have changed rapidly in recent years, with digital infrastructure providing round-the-clock trading. “The growth in both traditional and new markets and products, combined with innovations in market structure, such as the launch of continuous trading hours, require increasingly sophisticated tools to prevent and detect potential market abuse,” the CFTC said. The shift also comes as U.S. lawmakers mull the CLARITY Act, a comprehensive piece of crypto legislation that would establish jurisdiction between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the CFTC.  The bill was passed in the U.S. House…
U
U$0.00989-14.14%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004925-3.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10041-1.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:05
Share
What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

The post What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following July’s market-wide uptick, August has brought a sharp pullback, with many digital assets either consolidating in tight ranges or sliding lower amid lackluster trading activity.  This shift in momentum has fueled uncertainty among retail investors, but on-chain data shows crypto whales are still actively positioning themselves for gains in September.  Arbitrum (ARB) Layer-2 (L2) token ARB is one of the assets crypto whales are eyeing for gains in September. On-chain data reveals that since August 24, large holders with wallets containing between 100,000 and 1 million ARB have accumulated 2.1 million tokens. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ARB Whale Activity. Source: Santiment The uptick in whale accumulation comes amid the token’s sideways movement since mid-August. Daily chart readings indicate that the token has faced strong resistance at $0.58 while finding support around $0.47, suggesting it has been consolidating within this range for several weeks. If whale accumulation continues to grow, it could provide the buying pressure needed for the token to break above the $0.58 resistance, potentially pushing prices up to $0.62.  ARB Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, a slowdown in whale activity could weaken support at $0.47, triggering a downtrend to $0.45. Uniswap (UNI) DeFi token UNI is another asset that large investors are holding for potential gains in September. According to Nansen, the top 100 addresses holding the largest amounts of UNI on-chain have increased their holdings by 4% over the past week.  Large Holder Activity. Source: Nansen Continued accumulation by these top holders could encourage retail investors to follow suit, potentially driving a UNI price rally toward $10.25.  UNI Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, the token could face a pullback to $8.67 if bearish pressure intensifies. PEPE Frog-themed meme coin…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10041-1.64%
Triathon
GROW$0.0109--%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00165-0.78%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 06:32
Share

Trending News

More

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird’s Bold Prediction

CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

Ethereum Whales Strike Again: $456.8M Bought Across 9 Addresses

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months