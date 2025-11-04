Is a Pi Coin Price Meltdown Ahead Amid November Supply Unlock?

The Pi price continues to face pressure after slipping 4.86% in the past 24 hours to $0.2270. This decline reflects growing caution among investors ahead of November’s 2.4% token unlock event. The combination of technical weakness and incoming supply expansion has fueled expectations of deeper corrections before stability returns. As the unlock date approaches, market sentiment remains cautious, with Pi coin price struggling to hold above its short-term support zones.

Pi coin price weakens as $0.20 support comes into view

Pi coin price remains under pressure after breaking below a symmetrical triangle on November 3, confirming sellers have regained control. The drop beneath $0.2276 erased previous gains and flipped that level into a defensive zone for bears.

Since then, each minor rebound has been rejected, showing that buyers lack the strength to sustain recovery attempts. Market sentiment remains cautious, with short-term traders unwilling to commit while the broader structure leans bearish.

The DMI indicator helps explain this imbalance in depth. The +D line at 10 reveals that buying enthusiasm has weakened, reflecting reduced confidence among short-term participants. Conversely, the -D at 31 highlights growing sell-side pressure as sellers continue to dominate intraday moves.

Besides, the ADX reading at 29 shows this trend carries genuine strength, meaning the correction is not yet exhausted. However, once momentum begins to slow, the same indicators may shift to favor buyers building from the $0.20 base.

This makes the future Pi coin price outlook significant, as it ties recovery potential directly to reactions at this level. If bulls defend $0.20 successfully and reverse the DMI slope, Pi could gradually rebound, aiming for the longer-term $0.70 recovery target.

Pi token unlock set to intensify correction

PI/USDT 4-Hour Chart (Source: TradingView)

The upcoming Pi token unlock adds significant pressure to an already fragile market. Around 121.5 million Pi tokens, representing about 2.39% of locked supply, will gradually enter circulation this month.

The largest release is expected on November 15, when over 5.7 million tokens worth more than $1.5 million will be unlocked. Such events often spark volatility because they expand supply faster than demand can adjust.

Short-term investors may use the unlock to secure profits, especially after weeks of declining prices. This behavior could drive Pi coin price closer to the $0.20 zone before buyers regain interest.

However, deeper corrections during unlock periods often serve as turning points once the market absorbs new supply. As liquidity normalizes and selling volume slows, Pi price may begin rebuilding strength.

Therefore, while short-term downside risk remains high, the broader structure suggests that this unlock could reset valuations, giving patient buyers an opportunity to re-enter at discounted levels.

Pi Token Unlock (Source: PiScan)

Ultimately, the alignment of bearish charts and the incoming unlock event suggests a deeper correction before recovery. A retest of $0.20 appears likely as sellers retain control in the near term. Yet, this same zone could become the foundation for renewed accumulation once selling pressure fades. If that rebound forms, Pi coin price may gradually transition from correction to consolidation, setting the stage for future strength.