Is the internet we know dying? Explore the Dead Internet Theory: a chilling idea that AI and bots have already taken over most of the web, creating a sterile, manipulated digital ghost town. Tabish anwar · 3 hours ago 5 min read3 hours ago -- Share

Is AI Slowly Killing the Internet? The Dead Internet Theory Explained

A strange and unsettling idea has been spreading through the darker corners of online forums like 4chan and Reddit. It’s called the Dead Internet Theory, and it proposes a shocking reality: the internet as we knew it is already gone. In its place, a largely artificial landscape, populated by AI-generated content and bot accounts, is manipulated by corporations and governments to keep us docile and shopping.

Press enter or click to view image in full size

Photo by Max Bender on Unsplash

This isn’t a theory about a future apocalypse; it’s a theory that the apocalypse has already happened, and we just haven’t noticed.

What is the Dead Internet Theory?

At its core, the Dead Internet Theory suggests that a significant majority of internet traffic and content is no longer generated by humans. Instead, it is created by: