Is Altcoin Season Finally Arriving? – Revealing Best Altcoins That Can Boost Your Capital in September Altcoin Mania

Excitement is building as signs point to a new wave of gains for non-Bitcoin tokens. Market trends suggest attention is turning toward lesser-known digital coins with big potential. Investors are searching for the projects that could lead the next rally. Which coins stand out, and what could make them soar in the coming weeks?

Solana (SOL)

Source: TradingView

Solana trades between $183.88 and $220.07 today. It jumped 14.82% in 7 days, trimmed that pace to a 7.27% gain over 30 days, and still holds a strong 46.93% rise across 6 months. The mood is positive, yet buyers and sellers keep tugging near $200.

The 10-day and 100-day moving averages almost match at $199.80, marking a fair value line. A strength score of 64.68 and a momentum read of 76.37 show demand is lively. An extra push of 2.696 on momentum favors an advance, but price must clear the first ceiling at $234 to prove it.

A break above $234 could carry SOL to $270.32, roughly 22% higher than today’s top. If bulls stall, the coin may slide to $161.75, about 12% under today’s floor. A tougher fall to $125.56 would equal a 32% drop, yet current signals tilt toward a steady grind upward while price stays over $199. Buyers focus on $220; sellers guard $183.

Undervalued $XYZ Meme Coin Gears Up for Listing on a Major CEX

XYZVerse ($XYZ) is the meme coin that has grabbed headlines with its ambitious claim of rising from $0.0001 to $0.1 during a presale phase.

So far, it has gone halfway, raising over $15 million, and the price of the $XYZ token currently stands at $0.005.

At the next 14th stage of the presale, the $XYZ token value will further rise to $0.01, meaning that early investors have the chance to secure a bigger discount.

Following the presale, $XYZ will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges. The team has not disclosed the details yet, but they have put a teaser for a big launch.

Born for Fighters, Built for Champions

XYZVerse is building a community for those hungry for big profits in crypto — the relentless, the ambitious, the ones aiming for dominance. This is a coin for true fighters — a mindset that resonates with athletes and sports fans alike. $XYZ is the token for thrill-seekers chasing the next big meme coin.

Central to the XYZVerse story is XYZepe — a fighter in the meme coin arena, battling to climb the charts and make it to the top on CoinMarketCap. Will it become the next DOGE or SHIB? Time will tell.

Community-First Vibes

In XYZVerse, the community runs the show. Active participants earn hefty rewards, and the team has allocated a massive 10% of the total token supply — around 10 billion $XYZ — for airdrops, making it one of the largest airdrops on record.

Backed by solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and regular token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every move is designed to boost momentum, drive price growth, and rally a loyal community that knows this could be the start of something legendary.

Airdrops, Rewards, and More — Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits

Arbitrum (ARB)

Source: TradingView

Layer 2 token ARB has risen 9.29% in the past week and 12.25% over the month, extending a six month gain of 21.86%. Trading now between $0.49 and $0.64, the token floats above the 10 day average at $0.53 yet still lags the 100 day mark at $0.56, showing a cautious upward tilt.

Momentum gauges offer space for upside. RSI stands at 37.98 and the Stochastic sits near 19.68, both closer to oversold than overbought. A push through $0.64 can spark a run toward the first barrier at $0.71, a jump of about 15% from the top of the present band and roughly 34% from the low end. Clearing that line would open a path to $0.86, adding another 21% from $0.71.

If buyers fade, $0.49 may crack and invite a slide to $0.41, almost 18% down. Continued weakness could drag price to $0.25, slicing a further 39%. Yet the negative MACD at minus $0.0034 is shallow, and the broader trend remains positive. Odds favor a steady grind higher, with dips likely cushioned above $0.41 before any decisive attempt to conquer $0.71 in the coming sessions.

Sui (SUI)

Source: TradingView

Sui trades between $3.38 and $3.92 today. The token has edged up 0.29% in 7 days but still sits 20.69% below last month’s peak. Even with that slide, it keeps a 22.98% gain over 6 months, showing that long trend buyers are still ahead.

Momentum signals look neutral. RSI is 47.53 and stochastic is 42.11, both near mid line. The 10-day moving average at $3.46 sits under the 100-day average at $3.57, hinting at mild downward pressure, yet the MACD has flipped positive at $0.0052, suggesting early demand.

Bulls need to clear $4.15 to spark a fresh run. A break could lift price toward $4.70, adding about 20% from the top of today’s range. Failure to hold $3.07 may drag SUI to $2.53, a drop of roughly 24% from $3.38. Until either level gives way, expect tight swings inside the present band.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Source: TradingView

PENGU has been a roller coaster. Over the last 7 days the token climbed about 4%. That small lift comes after a tough month that erased close to 29% of value. Zoom out 6 months and the bird still soars, up more than 280%. The short spikes and deep dips keep traders on their toes.

Price now hovers between $0.03 and $0.04. The top of that band matches the first resistance at $0.04. Break that line and eyes shift to the next ceiling near $0.05, roughly 30% higher than today. Fail to break and the floor sits at $0.02, a slide of about 40%. A mid-level gauge sits near 47, hinting at balanced pressure. Short-term momentum reads low 20s, suggesting sellers may be tired.

A clean push above $0.04 would likely invite fresh bids and could carry PENGU toward the $0.05 zone. That climb would stretch the 1-week uptrend and start to chip away at the ugly 1-month loss. If buyers cannot clear resistance, price could drift back to $0.02 where long-term holders have stacked orders. The wider chart still leans positive after the 6-month surge, so odds favor another stab at new highs once the current base is done.

Conclusion

With bull run 2025 unfolding, SOL, ARB, SUI, and PENGU look good, yet first all-sport memecoin XYZVerse (XYZ) targets 20,000% growth, blending sports passion with meme culture.

You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here:

https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse

]]>
