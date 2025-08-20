Is Bitcoin Becoming Too Expensive for Retail Investors?

As Bitcoin (BTC) experiences a downturn amid the ongoing market slump, new demand is steadily entering the space.

Despite the price dip, acquiring a full 1 BTC is becoming increasingly challenging for new buyers. This signals a shift in the asset’s accessibility and investor behavior.

Why Owning 1 Bitcoin Is a Rare Milestone

Glassnode, a blockchain data and intelligence platform, reported a 1.0% increase in the supply held by first-time buyers. Over the past five days, it has risen from 4.88 million to 4.93 million BTC, indicating new demand.

Bitcoin Supply Held By First-Time Buyers. Source: X/Glassnode

While the recent increase in Bitcoin demand is promising, acquiring the asset requires substantial capital at this time, something that many investors may not have. A report from CoinGecko highlighted a decline in the number of wallet addresses holding more than 1 BTC, correlating with the asset’s price surge.

The report revealed that only around 1 million addresses globally hold 1 or more Bitcoins. Most of these holders accumulated their Bitcoin before 2018. This is when prices were quite low, especially in early 2017 when Bitcoin traded around $1,000.

CoinGecko noted that from 2010 to 2017, such addresses surged from 50,000 to 700,000. However, from 2018 onward, only an additional 300,000 addresses have been added. This brings the total to just over 1 million today.

CoinGecko suggested that the rise of institutional investors has contributed to a greater concentration of Bitcoin wealth among the wealthiest individuals. This trend may explain the reduction in the number of whole coiners, as some early Bitcoin holders, who accumulated their assets before 2018, might be selling their holdings to these institutional buyers for long-term profits.

Furthermore, the report noted that after accounting for lost coins, exchange reserves, and institutional holdings, less than 4 million BTC remain theoretically available for retail acquisition. This scarcity underlines the increasing challenge of achieving ‘whole coiner’ status, a milestone that may now carry more psychological than practical significance.

However, CoinGecko explained that fractional ownership could still represent substantial wealth as Bitcoin’s price rises.

Industry leaders are also redefining the notion of owning a full Bitcoin. Changpeng Zhao (CZ) previously suggested that 0.1 BTC could surpass traditional benchmarks like homeownership, positioning it as a new American Dream. This shift reflects changing perceptions as Bitcoin matures.

Meanwhile, another factor influencing investor behavior besides the price could be Bitcoin’s declining volatility. Since 2022, BTC has exhibited less volatility than mega-cap tech stocks like Nvidia.

This stability aligns with expectations for established assets. Still, it contrasts with the high-risk, high-reward allure that attracts many retail investors.

The post Is Bitcoin Becoming Too Expensive for Retail Investors? appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/1-bitcoin-ownership-difficulty/