Is Bitcoin Being Taken Over by the Very System It Was Built Against?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 18:04
Threshold
T$0.01693+8.17%
Capverse
CAP$0.06561+0.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.02289+7.22%
Wink
LIKE$0.012831+8.32%
SphereX
HERE$0.00036+0.84%
Bitcoin

Skepticism remains deeply embedded in Bitcoin culture, and according to Ego Death Capital co-founder Preston Pysh, that isn’t changing anytime soon — especially as Wall Street tightens its grip on the market.

Speaking with Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast, Pysh said many of the earliest Bitcoin holders feel the asset is drifting away from its grassroots ethos as institutional products like derivatives gain traction.

A Culture Built on Self-Custody

“Part of the culture that got Bitcoin here is looking around and saying: this is all moving in the wrong direction,” Pysh said. He pointed out that Bitcoin’s trillion-dollar market cap was built largely by individuals who refused to sell, even through brutal 70–80% drawdowns.

“We like to joke that we’re Bitcoin psychopaths,” he added, describing the extreme conviction among long-time holders who clung to self-custody as the foundation of Bitcoin’s philosophy.

But as new capital flows in through ETFs, structured products, and derivatives, some in the community are asking: is this just another scam dressed up as progress?

The Institutional Dilemma

The tension has surfaced repeatedly in recent debates. Analyst Scott Melker, known as “The Wolf of All Streets,” recently argued that Bitcoin, while revolutionary, is now being co-opted by the very system it was meant to hedge against.

Ryan McMillin, CIO of Merkle Tree Capital, sees the shift differently. He told Cointelegraph that old coins moving into institutional hands show Bitcoin is being fully absorbed into the global financial system — a development he views as inevitable.

Pysh, however, believes the gap between how institutions and individuals use Bitcoin will continue to widen. “Institutions are going to use it very differently,” he said. “That’s going to be a hard pill for people to swallow.”

Skepticism as a Feature, Not a Bug

Despite the discomfort, Pysh doesn’t expect Bitcoin’s culture of doubt to fade. “At its core, Bitcoin culture is about questioning everything,” he said. That mindset, he argues, will remain central as the community reconciles its original ideals with the realities of mainstream adoption.

A recent joint survey by Coinbase and EY-Parthenon shows 83% of institutional investors plan to increase their crypto exposure in 2025, suggesting that Wall Street’s role will only grow. For Bitcoin purists, the challenge will be holding onto its original vision while navigating a future increasingly shaped by the very institutions they once distrusted.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/is-bitcoin-being-taken-over-by-the-very-system-it-was-built-against/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced a three-year plan on Thursday to boost its Bitcoin holdings to 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The announcement comes after it appointed a new executive to spearhead its Bitcoin strategy.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,412.82+2.78%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:00
Share
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews2022/09/19 10:00
Share
3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum

3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum

In September, the momentum of meme coins is coming back, as liquidity appears to be rotating towards high-energy tokens, according […] The post 3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
holoride
RIDE$0.001203+6.93%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003739+54.18%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/23 19:31
Share

Trending News

More

Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference 

3 Best Altcoins to Buy This Week September 2025: Dogecoin & MAGACOIN Finance Ride Meme Coin Momentum

‘Risks to inflation are tilted to the upside’: Can Bitcoin ride this to $120K?

Solaxy Struggles Below 50 EMA as RSI Signals Market Indecision