Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable in 2025? A Cost–Benefit Breakdown

Bitcoin mining remains one of the most debated topics in 2025. While soaring Bitcoin prices above $100K attract new miners, rising network difficulty and higher operational costs raise questions about long-term profitability. To evaluate whether mining is still worth it, it’s essential to break down the main factors: electricity cost, network difficulty, and BTC price, alongside the concept of shutdown price and regional variations.

Key Factors That Influence Mining Profitability

1. Electricity Costs

Electricity is the single biggest expense for miners. Countries with cheaper energy, such as Kazakhstan, Paraguay, and Ethiopia, offer miners a competitive edge. In contrast, regions with high residential electricity rates (e.g., parts of Europe) make mining unviable without large-scale industrial setups.

2. Network Difficulty and Block Rewards

Bitcoin’s block reward halved in April 2024 from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC, cutting new supply in half. This reduced daily issuance from about 900 BTC/day to ~450 BTC/day, significantly squeezing miner revenues. Meanwhile, difficulty automatically adjusts every ~2 weeks to ensure blocks are mined every 10 minutes, meaning as more miners join, the competition intensifies.

3. Bitcoin Price

With BTC trading above $110,000 in 2025, mining revenues in USD terms remain attractive. However, profitability depends on whether this revenue outweighs rising electricity and hardware costs.

4. Transaction Fees

Transaction fees have become an increasingly important revenue stream. During peak network congestion in 2024, fees contributed over 20–30% of some blocks’ rewards, cushioning miners against reduced block subsidies. In 2025, fees continue to provide meaningful support to miner earnings.

The Shutdown Price Explained

The shutdown price is the BTC price below which mining operations become unprofitable.

Example:

Miner: Antminer S19 XP Hydro (~255 TH/s, 5304W)

Electricity rate: $0.06/kWh

Daily power cost: ~$7.63

Daily revenue at $110,000 BTC: ~$13.49

Net profit: ~$5.86/day

If Bitcoin’s price dropped below ~$62341.69, this miner would barely cover costs making that the shutdown price for this setup.

Regional Profitability Comparison

United States: Industrial-scale mining thrives in Texas with renewable energy credits, but home mining is generally unprofitable.

Pakistan: Access to subsidized electricity in certain provinces creates a favorable environment for small miners.

Europe: High electricity prices mean only miners with renewable integration or surplus energy deals can profit.

Kazakhstan: Still competitive thanks to low-cost electricity, though regulatory tightening has added uncertainty.

Paraguay: Hydropower makes it one of the most profitable regions globally for Bitcoin mining.

Conclusion

In 2025, Bitcoin mining is still profitable but only under the right conditions. Profitability depends heavily on electricity rates, mining hardware efficiency, and regional factors. While BTC surge past $110,000 keeps revenues strong, rising competition and reduced block rewards mean miners must optimize operations to stay ahead. Importantly, the industry is shifting towards sustainability, with solar, hydro, and wind energy playing a growing role in ensuring compliance with global ESG standards.

