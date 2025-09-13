Is Bitcoin’s rally at risk as MVRV falls below critical level?

By: Coinstats
2025/09/13 14:00
Bitcoin MVRV below SMA365: Is the bull cycle at risk?Bitcoin faces fragile signals with weak MVRV and liquidity, but Futures data suggests breakout potential.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Crypto buyers are entering a thrilling new cycle in which both hooked-up altcoins and disruptive presale tasks are fighting for attention. Cardano (ADA), one of the most recognized proof-of-stake blockchains, continues to draw robust community aid. Analysts predict ADA should climb to $5 through 2025, making it a consistent option for long-term holders. Yet, at […] The post Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1503+2.03%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01824-2.30%
MAY
MAY$0.048+7.84%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 15:00
Share
Delin Holdings plans to establish a joint venture with ViaBTC to carry out cryptocurrency OTC trading and asset management services

Delin Holdings plans to establish a joint venture with ViaBTC to carry out cryptocurrency OTC trading and asset management services

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Glodon News, Delin Holdings (01709.HK) announced that on June 24, 2025, the company entered into a non-legally binding term sheet with Via
Octavia
VIA$0.0143-4.66%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-1.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 13:57
Share
Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

ModStealer malware targets crypto wallets on Windows, macOS, and Linux, stealing keys and data. Read how it spreads and how to stay safe.   ModStealer malware is becoming one of the most pressing threats to crypto wallets.  Security researchers discovered that it can now infiltrate systems running Windows, macOS and Linux. Once installed, it extracts […] The post Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
CROSS
CROSS$0.24382+1.49%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4657+1.23%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01824-2.30%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/13 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

Cardano May Climb to $5 in 2025, But Ozak AI’s Stage 5 Presale Shows a Faster Growth Trajectory With $2.9M Raised

Delin Holdings plans to establish a joint venture with ViaBTC to carry out cryptocurrency OTC trading and asset management services

Crypto Researchers Find Another Undetectable Cross-Platform Wallet Drainer

Countdown to Forex Expo Dubai 2025 – Your Chance to Take Home the Jetour X70 FL

PA Daily | Bitcoin breaks through 104,000, Ethereum hits $2,400, Coinbase will acquire Deribit for $2.9 billion