Is BlackRock setting the stage for $120K?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 09:18
Key Takeaways 

BlackRock’s ETF dominance with a Derivatives surge shows institutions and speculators aligned, while cooling Futures and a falling NVT ratio suggest healthier conditions for a potential breakout.

BlackRock’s IBIT ETF now commands the Bitcoin [BTC] ETF landscape with 751,283 BTC, representing nearly 58% of all holdings. 

Fidelity trails with 200,956 BTC, showing a wide gap that highlights BlackRock’s dominance. At press time, Bitcoin traded at $112,960, up 1.01% daily while consolidating near a critical level.

Having said that, this concentration raised concerns that Bitcoin’s next directional move may depend more on BlackRock’s flows than broader market forces. Institutional positioning stayed the key driver.

Are cooling Futures a warning for Bitcoin traders?

AMBCrypto analyzed the Futures Volume Bubble Map that indicated a cooling phase. It reflected reduced speculative demand in leveraged markets. 

In contextual terms, it meant that traders are becoming cautious after heightened activity earlier in the week.

Consequently, declining Futures activity could also reflect hesitation in taking aggressive positions, especially with ETF flows dominating the headlines. 

Since Futures often acted as a short-term barometer of sentiment – this, in turn, left participants recalibrating ahead of volatility.

Source: CryptoQuant

Does NVT ratio point to healthier valuations?

At press time, Bitcoin’s Network Value to Transaction (NVT) Ratio dropped 34%, reaching 27.93 at press time. 

This decline suggests that the network is becoming more efficient relative to its market valuation.

While a lower NVT often indicates healthier, more grounded valuations, it doesn’t fully rule out the risk of market over-exuberance. 

Traders should remain cautiously optimistic and rely on on-chain metrics to validate the strength and sustainability of the current trend.

Source: CryptoQuant

Why are Bitcoin Derivatives flashing speculative interest?

Bitcoin Derivatives markets saw explosive activity, with trading Volume surging 69.54% to $73.59 billion. Also, Open Interest (OI) rose modestly by 3.6% to $82.29 billion, as of writing, showing steady positioning.

However, Options activity took center stage, with Options Volume spiking 170.85% to $4.48 billion and Options OI climbing 4.03% to $53.23 billion. 

Therefore, traders are increasingly turning to derivatives to hedge or speculate, amplifying potential volatility. 

This surge in Options and Futures together shows growing speculative appetite, which, if sustained, could amplify Bitcoin’s next price swing significantly.

Source: CoinGlass

Can Bitcoin rely on ETFs or derivatives for its next breakout?

BlackRock’s commanding ETF share highlighted institutional control. Futures cooling hinted at fading retail aggression.

Meanwhile, the lower NVT Ratio showed healthier valuations, and derivatives activity reflected speculative drive.

This mix suggested Bitcoin’s next breakout could depend on ETF flows combined with derivatives positioning, setting the stage for a decisive move.

Next: BONK – Why THIS pattern hints at a possible 72% rally

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/will-blackrocks-58-bitcoin-etf-share-dictate-btcs-next-move/

