By: CoinPedia
2025/09/17 20:07
Is Charles Hoskinson Visiting India Soon? India’s Police Forensics Go Blockchain With Cardano

The India-based blockchain and AI development studio, Trivolve Tech, recently announced that its Forensic Management System is live on the Cardano Mainnet. Watching this development closely, Cardano CEO Charles Hoskinson revealed that he might pay a visit to India soon. 

Charles Hoskinson Plans to Visit India 

Recently, Hoskinson showed his enthusiasm to travel to India after the impressive Cardano development in the country. He replied to Trivolve’s post on X, saying, “Looks like I’m going to India.”

Trivolve has launched its blockchain-based Forensic Management System (FMS) on the Cardano mainnet in partnership with the Uttar Pradesh Police. Now, their forensic evidence will be recorded by using blockchain, ensuring transparency, tamper-proof custody, and legal reliability. 

This new service mainly uses the Cardano blockchain and zero-knowledge proofs to protect evidence from tampering. The inspiration behind this strategy is to strengthen the country’s trust in digital forensic systems, improve efficiency, and set a model for nationwide adoption.

Why Does It Matter?

By using Cardano blockchain technology and Zero-Knowledge Proofs, the Indian state government will ensure the integrity and authenticity of the evidence. More than 1 million cases per year involve this technology, which enhances the reliability of the evidence, according to Project Catalyst.

The FMS is designed to be a closed-source system for security and confidentiality. It addresses challenges in police forensic departments with critical evidence documentation for judicial courts. Once successfully implemented in Uttar Pradesh, this blockchain-based solution can be adapted and rolled out across all 28 states and 8 union territories of India.

What Are Trivolve Officials Saying About This? 

This is a joint effort between Trivolve Tech’s blockchain solutions and Quixy’s low-code application platform. Founder of Trivolve Tech, Rahul Konudula, said,

FAQs

What is the Forensic Management System on Cardano?

Trivolve Tech launched a blockchain-based system on Cardano for the Uttar Pradesh Police, ensuring tamper-proof and transparent recording of forensic evidence using zero-knowledge proofs.

How does blockchain improve forensic evidence handling?

Blockchain provides an immutable, transparent record of evidence custody, preventing tampering and enhancing legal reliability for over a million cases annually in India.

What is Trivolve Tech’s role in the Cardano ecosystem?

Trivolve Tech is an India-based developer building practical blockchain solutions, like the Forensic Management System, that leverage Cardano’s security and transparency for government use.

Could this Cardano system expand across India?

After successfully implementing the blockchain forensic solution in Uttar Pradesh, Trivolve Tech plans to expand it across all 28 states and 8 union territories nationwide.

