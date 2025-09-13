Is Digitap the next superapp to replace XRP?

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/13 05:17
RealLink
REAL$0.06466+1.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09513-2.07%
Omni Network
OMNI$3.528+0.77%
XRP
XRP$3.1139+2.89%
RWAX
APP$0.002506+1.49%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Digitap launches omni-bank fintech app merging fiat and crypto, enabling secure, low-cost, real-world global payments.

Summary
  • Digitap’s crypto-fiat superapp offers instant cash, IBANs, payroll, and DeFi tools for global users.
  • TAP staking unlocks governance rights, cashback rewards, and early access to new platform features.
  • With presale live, Digitap could 100x and disrupt the $578b digital payments industry by 2030.

Ripple faces more delays for its Spot ETF products thanks to the SEC dragging their feet, and investors are starting to wonder if it will retain its status as the top payments altcoin. New entrants offer exciting, all-rounded products that XRP will have to contend against. 

Digitap is one such exciting project. It is already disrupting the global cross-border payments industry, which is projected to cross $290 trillion by 2030. 

The combination of blockchain’s trustless and borderless nature, along with the stability and familiarity of integrated fiat systems, provides this project with a massive upside in the coming months. Users are downloading the omni-bank Digitap app in thousands on the Google Play Store to leverage the superior capabilities of this platform.

Why Digitap could destabilize established players like Ripple

Digitap has been thoroughly vetted by its core development team. It is not a concept project like some crypto startups, but instead provides a market-ready omni-bank fintech app to transform global payments. 

What Digitap does better than established crypto players like Ripple is its level of integration with the real world. It removes the silo effect that most crypto payment platforms have by providing low-cost transactions and fiat-banking rails, which can make transactions and payments simple and fast. 

Users can transact using national currencies like the USD and the EURO and swap for multiple cryptocurrencies using the power of blockchain technology and an integrated fintech app. Transfers and swaps from cards, offshore accounts, and all aspects of the fiat sector to crypto are seamless on Digitap.

For security, Digitap deploys strategies such as multisig custody, cold wallet storage, end-to-end encryption, and secure wallet technology. These measures ensure the project’s mission of expanding financial access to the unbanked and the underbanked while ensuring users have access to efficient global payments. 

Digitap also cuts through jurisdictional regulatory bottlenecks by having a geo-responsive compliance engine for automated KYC/AML compliance while maintaining privacy features for users who prefer anonymity.

Cross-border payments ready for disruption: Will TAP pay off?

International remittance giants like PayPal still take up a significant chunk of global remittances. For larger transactions, users typically have to wait for hours, if not days, for banks to clear payments on SWIFT. Users pay significant amounts for these remittances, with costs typically being 3-6% of the amount sent. 

Ripple has not made the impact it looked to achieve at inception through its solutions like On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), which uses XRP. Despite XRP’s mega valuation, ODL penetration remains frustratingly low. 

On the other hand, Digitap superapp looks to go one better by taking crypto-fiat interoperability to another stratosphere. Its virtual and physical cards offer instant access to cash via ATMs. 

Additional business optimization tools, such as multi-currency IBANs for global operations, integrated payroll and invoicing, expense cards with analytics, and DeFi integrations, ensure that there is value for money in this platform.

Further, staking TAP provides additional opportunities such as governance participation,  priority access to new features, and cashback opportunities. 

These factors combine to justify why users are confident TAP could potentially grow 100x in the coming months. If anything, Digitap may become a crucial component of the digital payment industry, projected to reach over $578 billion by 2030, lifting TAP once trading begins after the Digitap presale concludes. Buying TAP in the now-live Digitap presale could be a steal, a proposition that smart investors are actively exploring.

Ready to learn more? Join the Digitap (TAP) presale before the next price increase.

For more information, visit the official website or the socials.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

Revenue from President Donald Trump’s tariffs jumped in August. However, a recent court setback for the White House has raised the prospect that some of the money may have to be paid back. Treasury Department figures show the U.S. collected $30 billion in tariff revenue in August, bringing the year-to-date total to $165 billion. By […]
Union
U$0.00943-0.42%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004205-1.47%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.987+1.95%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:30
Share
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

XRP price prediction has tracked the first U.S. spot XRP ETF launch, with custody-based exposure, and Gumi’s approved $17M plan. Charts have tested $3.00; sustained moves above $3.05–$3.10 have pointed to $3.30–$3.70, while setbacks have risked $2.70–$2.80 retests amid pending ETF reviews.
Union
U$0.00943-0.42%
XRP
XRP$3.1061+2.64%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01819-5.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 04:02
Share
Streamer Gets Slapped by Gym Influencer Bradley Martyn, Pumping Solana Token

Streamer Gets Slapped by Gym Influencer Bradley Martyn, Pumping Solana Token

Fitness creator Bradley Martyn slapped a Solana meme coin dev and made him $49,000 worth of crypto—here’s how it happened.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01532+8.03%
StreamerCoin
STREAMER$0.017213+86.95%
SphereX
HERE$0.00022+5.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 04:21
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. collected $30 billion in tariffs in August and $165 billion so far this year

XRP Price Prediction: XRP Targets $3.30–$3.70 as U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live

Streamer Gets Slapped by Gym Influencer Bradley Martyn, Pumping Solana Token

OpenAI Oracle Deal: Unpacking the Colossal $300 Billion Agreement and its Profound Impact

Inside AI Crypto Trading: Coinbase AgentKit, Lit’s Hustle, Vincent, and x402 Onchain Rails