Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 15:10
Threshold
T$0.01668+3.66%
RealLink
REAL$0.06243+1.86%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.015076+4.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,967.52+1.24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01334+4.30%
BULLS
BULLS$534.19+1.95%

Key Takeaways

Ethereum’s revenue-price divergence highlighted an overstretched market. However, fresh liquidity and speculative demand could push ETH towards a $6k breakout.

The market’s split on whether Ethereum [ETH] has really bottomed or not. 

On-chain, the ETH/BTC ratio has been breaking down, hitting its third weekly lower low after failing to clear the $0.04 supply wall. Looks like traders are still taking profits off ETH’s 18.8% August pump.

Meanwhile, Token Terminal revealed that ETH’s revenue hit just $14.13 million in August – Marking its lowest level since May even as price blasted to a new $4,900 ATH and highlighted a clear divergence.

Source: TokenTerminal

Typically, that kind of revenue-price gap signals an overstretched market. 

That’s not all though as Ethereum closed August with $39.75 million in fees, right in line with its $42 million four-month average. Simply put, the fees stayed steady while revenue slipped, meaning that the the network itself captured less value.

And yet, Ethereum’s trading volume ripped to $1.13 trillion – Its highest since post-election levels. This suggested that traders are still piled in and chasing the price, despite the monetization lag. 

Ethereum bulls target $6k

Ethereum’s stablecoin market has been firing its ATHs too. 

Low revenue with steady fees tells us users are still paying chunky gas, but the network isn’t pocketing proportional value. In short, ETH’s fundamentals may be lagging, hinting that the market might be overstretched.

Still, ETH ripped through $4,900, thanks to the stablecoin supply hitting $152 billion all-time high in August – Marking a 9.35% jump from last month. Technically, that’s about $13 billion of fresh liquidity chasing the price.

Source: Token Terminal

The result? Speculative capital piled into Ethereum’s ATH. 

On-chain flows gobbled up the fresh liquidity, sending the price higher, even as the network didn’t capture much real value. Classic bull vibes – Despite volatility at the base, traders have been chasing momentum hard.

In this setup, a $6k ETH doesn’t feel far-fetched. With fresh liquidity from stablecoins and institutional flows still in play, momentum could easily carry the price higher. However, at the cost of brutal cascades and sharp corrections.

Next: Paxos proposes USDH stablecoin with 95% buybacks to boost HYPE ecosystem

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/is-etheruem-overstretched-bulls-eye-6k-despite-revenue-slipping-by-22/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

TLDR Ethereum price has struggled to break above $4,500 resistance for over 10 days, forming lower highs since August peak Spot Ethereum ETFs experienced massive outflows totaling $912 million over seven consecutive days Network activity and revenue declined 44% in August despite price hitting all-time highs near $4,950 Technical analysis shows descending triangle pattern pointing [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve appeared first on CoinCentral.
NEAR
NEAR$2.697+7.62%
BULLS
BULLS$534.13+1.95%
Ethereum
ETH$4,351.94+1.19%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/09 15:35
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

The crypto market continues to be choppy, with $BTC gaining just 1% on the weekly chart, and the fear and greed index drifting around 44-48.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,908.56+1.14%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.163+2.55%
DOGE
DOGE$0.24065+3.14%
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/09 15:37
Share
CryptoQuant: Bitcoin bull market enters mature phase, peak may occur in October-November

CryptoQuant: Bitcoin bull market enters mature phase, peak may occur in October-November

PANews reported on September 9th that CryptoQuant analyst Axel Adler Jr. stated that 504 days have passed since the last Bitcoin halving, and the market is currently in a mature bull market phase. During this cycle, Bitcoin experienced an extreme Value Destroyed Daily (VDD) peak at $70,000 in March, followed by two intermediate distribution waves around $98,000 and $117,000, but falling short of the extreme levels seen in March. This segmented selling by long-term holders (LTHs) suggests a more sustainable market redistribution driven by institutional demand. The final determination of the cycle peak will require the emergence of the "peak flag" indicator, which is typically triggered when the spot price is approximately 11 times the price realized by long-term holders. This indicator is expected to occur as early as October-November 2025. At the same time, attention should be paid to the emergence of a large-scale spending wave by experienced holders and a short-term volatility peak.
Waves
WAVES$1.1385+2.49%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1037+4.61%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002168-2.78%
Share
PANews2025/09/09 15:40
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

CryptoQuant: Bitcoin bull market enters mature phase, peak may occur in October-November

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team

What Happened in the Billion-Download NPM Supply-Chain Attack of September 2025?