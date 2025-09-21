Rumors link Michael Saylor to BullZilla’s viral presale, which has raised $530K and promises 7,000%+ ROI, making it a top September pick versus TRON’s safer stability.Rumors link Michael Saylor to BullZilla’s viral presale, which has raised $530K and promises 7,000%+ ROI, making it a top September pick versus TRON’s safer stability.

Is Michael Saylor Interested in the Anonymous Best Crypto Coin Presale in September, Alongside Bitcoin?

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 07:15
Could Michael Saylor’s latest moves signal a new era for crypto investors, or is it just another rumor circulating the market? Reports suggest that the MicroStrategy co-founder may be selling parts of his stock holdings to double down on Bitcoin, but whispers in the crypto world hint at a new, anonymous meme coin presale project. Many investors are asking: is BullZilla this mysterious project, poised to deliver exponential returns in the next presale cycle?

TRON has long been in the spotlight for its DeFi ecosystem and blockchain adoption, but now it finds itself entwined in these speculative narratives. Traders are comparing TRON’s stability and proven track record with the speculative, hype-driven potential of BullZilla. The question for crypto enthusiasts in September 2025 is straightforward: which of these opportunities promises the best crypto coin presale to maximize short-term and long-term gains?

Adding to the intrigue, the early rounds of the Bull Zilla presale have already demonstrated staggering activity. Current statistics show that the presale is in its 3rd stage, with over $530,000 raised, more than 1,700 token holders, and 27 billion tokens sold. The projected ROI from the current stage to listing is an eye-popping 7,179.94%, and early joiners are already seeing 1,159.3% potential gains. With stages changing every 48 hours or upon hitting $100,000, timing is crucial.

For investors seeking the best crypto coin presale in September 2025, comparing a traditional blockchain like TRON with the anonymous, hype-driven BullZilla is fascinating. 

BullZilla: The Explosive Anonymous Meme Coin Presale

The narrative surrounding BullZilla ($BZIL) is built on its explosive presale launch. Analysts describe it as a unique combination of community-driven hype, rapid price stages, and a storytelling-driven approach to crypto investing. Unlike typical coins, BullZilla uses staged presale increments, with prices rising every 48 hours or when $100,000 in contributions is reached. This creates a sense of urgency and scarcity that attracts early investors eager for high ROI.

What sets BullZilla apart is its rumored connection to Michael Saylor’s recent financial strategies. Though unconfirmed, speculation suggests that part of his next big crypto move may include early exposure to this meme coin. This rumor alone has generated immense online chatter, positioning BullZilla as one of the most talked-about presale projects of September 2025. Investors are eager to understand if this is truly the “anonymous meme coin project” everyone is trying to identify.

Joining the BullZilla presale is relatively straightforward. Interested participants can access the official presale portal, follow the investment steps, and acquire tokens before the next price increase stage. The presale’s structured timeline ensures that early participants enjoy the most significant potential gains. With over 27 billion tokens already sold, BullZilla is shaping up to be one of the most compelling short-term investment opportunities in the crypto space this month.

TRON: The Stable Blockchain Alternative

TRON remains a significant player in the blockchain space, particularly due to its decentralized finance applications and widespread adoption among developers. Unlike the hype-driven nature of BullZilla, TRON represents a more stable, established network with a track record of facilitating cross-chain token transfers and supporting scalable smart contracts.

Recent TRON news highlights its involvement in various DeFi partnerships and blockchain interoperability projects. For example, TRON has facilitated omnichain stablecoin transfers, making it a favorite among traders seeking utility and transaction efficiency. While it lacks the speculative upside of an anonymous meme coin presale, TRON remains relevant for investors seeking long-term blockchain exposure alongside more aggressive presale opportunities, such as BullZilla.

TRON’s market activity is also influenced by broader crypto rumors, including the Michael Saylor presale narrative. Some investors speculate that TRON holders might pivot some of their assets into emerging meme projects, such as BullZilla, to capitalize on the high early-stage ROI potential. TRON’s stability provides a comparative benchmark, helping traders gauge the relative risk and reward of presale investments in the current market climate.

BullZilla vs TRON: Presale and Investment Potential

The contrast between BullZilla and TRON is stark. BullZilla represents a high-risk, high-reward play driven by community hype, rumors, and early-stage scarcity mechanics. TRON, on the other hand, offers predictable returns, a functional blockchain ecosystem, and proven adoption metrics. For investors weighing the best crypto coin presale in September 2025, the choice often comes down to risk appetite and timing.

BullZilla’s presale mechanics ensure that those who join early enjoy significant price advantages. With each stage change, the token price increases, making the earliest participants the biggest beneficiaries. Currently, a $1,000 investment in BullZilla would secure approximately 13.81 million tokens, potentially rising in value by over 7,000% when the coin reaches its listing price. The presale momentum has already generated excitement across social media, crypto forums, and news outlets.

In comparison, TRON does not offer presale mechanics but continues to serve as a dependable blockchain with strong developer engagement. Investors looking to balance high-risk presale exposure with a stable, functional asset often consider allocating portions of their portfolio to TRON while taking calculated positions in BullZilla.

Conclusion

The September 2025 crypto landscape presents an intriguing scenario for investors. BullZilla emerges as a top contender for speculative gains, driven by its anonymous presale hype, structured stage increases, and rumored connections to Michael Saylor’s next moves. Timing and early participation are key factors for maximizing returns in this dynamic presale.

TRON provides a counterbalance to BullZilla’s volatility. Its established blockchain ecosystem, DeFi integrations, and widespread adoption offer stability for investors seeking long-term value. Combining early-stage presale opportunities with proven blockchain assets may represent a strategic approach to crypto investing in the current market environment.

Ultimately, the choice between BullZilla and TRON depends on individual investment strategy, risk tolerance, and appetite for speculative opportunities. BullZilla offers the potential for explosive gains in the short term, while TRON provides a foundation of security and reliable network functionality for sustained investment growth.

For More Information: 

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X  (Formerly Twitter)

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Cryptocurrency investments are highly volatile and speculative. Readers should conduct their own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before investing. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
