Is Netflix’s ‘Wayward’ A True Story? The Sinister Inspiration Behind Tall Pines

WAYWARD. Mae Martin as Alex Dempsey in episode 103 of Wayward. Courtesy of Netflix

Canadian comedian Mae Martin’s new Netflix thriller Wayward transports viewers to Tall Pines, a seemingly idyllic town hiding dark secrets within its local school for troubled teens. But is the series inspired by an actual institution? And does Tall Pines exist in real life?

In this gripping eight-episode limited series, Martin stars in the leading role while also serving as creator, co-showrunner and executive producer. Set in 2003, Martin portrays Alex Dempsey, a police officer who moves into a new home with his pregnant wife, Laura. Dempsey forms a connection with two students — Abbie and Leila — from the local “troubled teens” school who are desperate to escape its brutal practices.

Alex begins investigating a series of unusual incidents at Tall Pines Academy, which leads him to suspect that the school’s mysterious leader Evelyn Wade (Toni Collette) is behind the facility’s deeply rooted secrets. Wade conceals her true intentions behind a facade of “self-reflection” — a philosophy she uses to maintain control over everyone there.

In addition to Martin and Collette, Wayward also stars Sydney Topliffe as Laura Redman, and Alyvia Alyn Lind and Eliza Topliffe portray Leila and Abbie, respectively. The ensemble also includes Suits’ star Patrick J. Adams, along with Brandon Jay McLaren, Tattiawna Jones, Isolde Ardies, Patrick Gallagher, Gage Munroe and Byron Mann.

Within just one day of its Sept. 25 release, Wayward has shot to the No. 2 position on Netflix’s TV streaming chart and earned a 77% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. But is Tall Pines Academy a real institution, and is Martin’s series based on actual events? Here’s what you need to know as you watch.

Is Wayward Based On A True Story?

WAYWARD. Toni Collette as Evelyn Wade in episode 102 of Wayward. Courtesy of Netflix

While Wayward is not based on a true story and Tall Pines Academy is fictional, Martin revealed that the series draws inspiration from their personal experiences growing up. This includes their best friend, Nicole, who was sent to a similar institution during her teenage years.

“I was a wayward teen in the early 2000s, and my best friend was sent to one of these troubled teen institutes when she was 16,” Martin explained to Netflix, adding that when their friend came back, she had the craziest stories about it.

They continued, “I was deeply intrigued to learn that a lot of its origins actually came from self-help groups and cults in the ’70s and how there can be huge profits and often questionable practices. I knew it was rich for thriller territory.”

Mae’s friend Nicole, who inspired the series, became a consultant in the show, according to Cosmopolitan. The Wayward writers’ room also included a writer who had attended one of the controversial schools.

Martin’s interest led them to dive into research in the “troubled teen” industry, eventually channeling their curiosity into Wayward. The series also draws inspiration from horror/crime films like Girl, Interrupted, Get Out and Fargo. “It’s like if you took the kids from Booksmart and put them in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” added Martin.

What Religious Cult Influenced Wayward?

WAYWARD. (L to R) Isolde Ardies as Stacey, Maia Jae Bastidas as Alexandra, Milton Torres Lara as Daniel, John Daniel as Rory, Sydney Topliffe as Abbie, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Leila, Toni Collette as Evelyn Wade, Erik Junnola as Tanner and Charlie Gibbard-McCall as Marty in episode 103 of Wayward. Michael Gibson/Netflix © 2024

When creating Wayward, Martin also researched the religious movement Synanon. Founded by Charles Dederich in 1958, Synanon began as a drug and alcohol rehabilitation community that offered an alternative to Alcoholics Anonymous. The program quickly gained popularity, attracting thousands of followers in the years that followed.

According to TIME, Synanon employed “confrontational group therapy called the Synanon game, in which participants would scream what they really thought of one another,” and then hug afterwards. This practice is similar to the “Hot Seat” game portrayed in episode 3 of the series, where students verbally attack a classmate before embracing them.

“In researching these schools—a lot of which are now being talked about in different documentaries I learned about Synanon,” Mae told Tudum. “That was a self-help cult in the ’70s in LA, which was ultimately shut down, but it kind of transformed and was part of the beginnings of the ‘troubled teen’ industry. So we took those facts and then dialled them up a bunch.”

WAYWARD. (L to R) John Daniel as Rory, Sydney Topliffe as Abbie, and Alyvia Alyn Lind as Leila in episode 103 of Wayward. Courtesy of Netflix

Synanon members were forced to shave their heads, wear specific clothing and live on the compound as conditions for receiving treatment. According to Los Angeles Magazine’s deep dive into the cult, members were warned that leaving the group would inevitably cause them to relapse into drug abuse.

Ultimately, Dederich was sentenced to five years’ probation after he and other members placed a rattlesnake in the mailbox of lawyer Paul Morantz, who had filed a lawsuit against the group. Morantz was bitten and spent several days in the hospital. He was then banned from leading Synanon.

In 1991, a federal district judge rejected the group’s claim to be a tax-exempt religion, The New York Times reported. The court found that the group engaged in fraud in its attempt to gain tax benefits.

Wayward is streaming on Netflix. Check out the official trailer below.