Is Patrick Schwarzenegger In 'Gen V' Season 2? Why He Doesn't Return

2025/09/18 12:44
Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan/Golden Boy and Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap on season one of “Gen V.”

Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season two, episodes one through three of Gen V.

Gen V is back for season two, and fans of Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Golden Boy might be disappointed to learn that he’s not part of the latest installment.

Schwarzenegger starred as Luke Riordan/Golden Boy, the No.1 student at Godolkin University, on season one of the college-set spinoff of The Boys. His powers included manipulating fire, engulfing his body in flames, superhuman strength and flying. He had a promising future ahead of him and was even poised to be part of the premier supe group known as The Seven.

But in a twist, at the end of the first episode, Luke flamed up and flew into the sky, committing suicide by using his powers and exploding. Still, Schwarzenegger appeared throughout the remainder of the season in flashbacks, a video message, his younger brother Sam Riordan’s (Asa Germann) hallucinations and in Cate Dunlap’s (Maddie Phillips) memories during episode six.

It’s natural to wonder if Schwarzenegger would reprise the role in some capacity in season two, but the actor already explained why fans wouldn’t see him this time around.

Schwarzengger Missed Out On Season 2 Of Gen V Because Of Scheduling Conflicts With The White Lotus

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan/Golden Boy and Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau on season one of “Gen V.”

Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Long before the release of season two of Gen V, Schwarzengger revealed that he couldn’t return because he was filming season three of HBO’s The White Lotus. Schwarzenegger starred as Saxon Ratliff, the eldest child of a wealthy family from North Carolina, in the Thailand-set season of Mike White’s anthology series.

“No, I wish, but I was, we were actually filming White Lotus at the same time that they were filming Gen V,” Schwarzenegger told Screen Rant in February. “So it didn’t work out. But maybe season three or some other time.”

Despite denying his return, Schwarzenegger played into speculation in July when he quote-tweeted a post from the official Gen V account on X regarding season two.

“I’m not in this (or am I???) but It looks great!! Congrats to the Gen V team. Excited to watch!” Schwarzenegger wrote.

“Missed you so much this season!! (or did we??)” the Gen V account replied, further fueling fan hopes.

Luke Riordan Isn’t Part Of Season 2 Of Gen V, But Other Characters Reference Him

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Luke Riordan/Golden Boy and Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap on season one of “Gen V.”

Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

Even though Schwarzenegger didn’t return for season two, Luke is mentioned in the early episodes.

In episode three, as Sam’s guilt for his past wrongdoing eats away at him, he asks Cate to use her pushing power to make it go away and make him numb again. But Cate’s powers have been malfunctioning and she’s been advised not to use them. Plus, she says she hurt Luke when she pushed him too much, and can’t bear to do the same to Sam.

Later in episode three, Sam, still frustrated, points to the sky and references Luke’s death, saying he had the right idea. But Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh) says that Luke was wrong and wasn’t thinking straight. They also remind Sam that Luke loved him regardless.

While getting high and watching the kids’ series Avenue V with Jordan, Sam explains that it’s a comfort show because he and Luke used to watch it when they were kids. Sam admits that Luke was probably too old for it at the time, but he was always the first person awake on Saturday mornings, pulling him out of bed to tune in. Then, he tells Jordan that he still talks to Luke in his head.

“I just like, tell him about my day and I ask him for advice,” Sam says.

“Does he have anything to say?” Jordan asks.

“No, but it’s nice to imagine,” Sam replies. “I would give anything for five more minutes.”

New episodes of Gen V release every Wednesday on Prime Video, leading up to the season two finale on October 22.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/oliviasingh/2025/09/18/is-patrick-schwarzenegger-in-gen-v-season-2/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
The post Americans Favor DeFi Adoption With Clear Rules appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo Out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it Less than half of Americans have “complete” or “a lot of trust” in either large national banks (40%) or regional banks (43%) A survey by the DeFi Education Fund (DEF) shows that 42% of Americans say they would try decentralized finance (DeFi) if proposed legislation is passed into law. That 42% breaks down into about 9% who are “extremely or very likely” and about 33% who are “somewhat likely” to use DeFi under a clearer legal framework. Respondents also showed low trust in traditional finance systems, indicating that the interest in DeFi is partly motivated by dissatisfaction with the status quo. Additionally, the survey revealed that out of those who are pro-DeFi, 84% said they’d use it to make purchases online, 78% would use it to pay bills, and 77% would save money through it. Related: Fed’s First Rate Cut of 2025 Lifts DeFi: Ondo, Hyperliquid, and Uniswap Stand Out Interestingly, four out of every ten Americans think that DeFi could help solve the problem of high fees often charged by regular banks and financial companies. The survey points out that confidence in traditional financial institutions is getting weaker, with widespread skepticism about their ability to serve the average person. For instance, only 49% of US citizens feel the current US financial system meets their needs, and a mere 25% believe it’s structured to benefit ordinary people.  This widespread distrust seems to be reflected in public confidence as well. Less than half of Americans have “complete” or…
How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
PANews reported on September 19th that Titan, the Solana ecosystem's DEX aggregator, announced the completion of a $7 million seed round of funding, led by Galaxy Ventures and participated by Frictionless, Mirana, Ergonia, Auros, Susquehanna, and several angel investors. Titan stated, "This funding will accelerate Titan's progress in building a comprehensive portal to the internet capital markets, designed for traders seeking superior trade execution on Solana." Titan has officially exited its private beta phase and is now open to the public on the titan.exchange platform. Additionally, Titan has launched the Titan Prime API, a meta-aggregator application programming interface that compares quotes from leading Solana routing tools, including Titan’s proprietary Argos algorithm.
