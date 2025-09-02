Is SKY’s 10% surge a bull trap in disguise? Marking major levels

Key Takeaways

SKY’s rally in the past day comes as Open Interest hits a new all-time high. Spot and technical indicators point to a potential decline ahead as liquidity weakens.

In the past day, Sky [SKY] led market gains, recording a 10% surge within the period.

Analysis shows that the drive behind SKY likely came from the derivatives market. However, opposing liquidity pressures could force the asset’s price lower.

SKY hits record high

The rally in the past day coincided with the token reaching a record high in the derivatives segment.

In the past 24 hours, the governance token saw Open Interest rise to $2.33 million, a 27% growth from the previous day. This heightened flow of liquidity was accompanied by a surge in derivatives trading volume.

At press time, CoinGlass data showed the long-to-short ratio rising significantly, with a reading of 1.14.

Typically, a reading above 1 for the Taker Buy-Sell Ratio implies that buying volume outweighed selling volume in the market during this period.

AMBCrypto, however, found that while the derivatives market appears to be tightening, liquidity in other fronts is being withdrawn.

Liquidity steps back from the market

Market analysis shows a shift in liquidity away from SKY over the past day. For instance, spot market data revealed five consecutive days of outflows, totaling $1.67 million in sales.

That’s not all. In fact, technical indicators are flashing warning signs of a potential drop in the coming days.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), for example, has crossed into the overbought region with a reading above 70.

The Money Flow Index (MFI), on the other hand, shows it is extending toward the overbought region above 80 but has not reached it yet.

The setup suggests that while the RSI has flagged a potential drop in price, the MFI crossing into overbought territory could serve as confirmation of a decline.

The RSI measures whether an asset’s price has been moving up or down more strongly over a given period, while the MFI tracks liquidity inflows and outflows.

Will SKY reach its peak?

The rally has forced SKY out of a descending resistance line it had traded under for weeks.

Typically, price tends to rally to the peak, which in this case sits at $0.078. However, given the liquidity outflow, the likelihood remains slim.

Using the Fibonacci resistance line, AMBCrypto marked possible reversal points if the price trends higher. For now, the price is more likely to reverse before reaching any of the resistance levels highlighted above.