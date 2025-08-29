Is Solana About to Crush Ethereum?

Press enter or click to view image in full size

The Crypto Market Is Shifting Before Our Eyes

Solana vs. Ethereum

I’ve been watching the crypto markets for years now. Something big is happening with Solana and Ethereum right now. The signs are everywhere if you know where to look.

Recent treasury moves caught my attention immediately. Two major developments are reshaping how institutions view Solana. I think these changes signal a potential market shift.

Major Treasury Moves Signal Institutional Interest

Press enter or click to view image in full size

Sharp’s Technology Raises $400 Million

Major Treasury Moves Signal Institutional Interest

First, Sharp’s Technology made headlines this week. The medical device company raised $400 million specifically for Solana. Their stock jumped…