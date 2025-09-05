Is Solana Dead? SOL Whales Exit Solana Platforms and Use Profits to Buy Best Crypto Presale Built on Base

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/05 16:00
With market looking for an upside run, investors are always balancing established ecosystems with new opportunities. Solana has faced both technical milestones and challenges, making many wonder about its long-term trajectory.

At the same time, the rise of presale crypto projects is catching attention, especially those built on scalable networks like Base. Token presales such as Based Eggman ($GGs) are being viewed by traders as some of the best crypto presale to buy right now, thanks to their unique blend of culture and utility.

The shift of whale capital from Solana into new crypto token presale opportunities highlights how investor behavior is evolving as the market matures.

Is Solana Dead?

The question of Solana’s future has been in the spotlight, especially after community voting confirmed the long-awaited Alpenglow upgrade. 

This upgrade is considered one of the most important in Solana’s history, signaling its ambition to refine performance and efficiency.

Alpenglow introduces a fresh consensus model designed to improve transaction finality. Two new components, Votor and Rotor, will gradually replace Solana’s existing Proof-of-History and TowerBFT systems. Together, they promise faster settlement and stronger resilience against network slowdowns.

While this transformation marks a new chapter, it also represents a moment of uncertainty. Upgrades of this scale demand adaptation, and some whales are choosing to redirect profits elsewhere, often into presale crypto tokens and new crypto presale projects that appear on the crypto presale list.

Based Eggman ($GGs): A Combo of Speed And Low Cost

Based Eggman ($GGs) is a new crypto token presale built directly on Base, Coinbase’s Layer-2 network. By leveraging Base, the project ensures faster transactions, low fees, and an easy onboarding process for newcomers who want to join Ethereum’s scaling ecosystem without technical hurdles.

The tokenomics of Based Eggman are designed to create sustainable demand. With a capped supply of 389 million tokens, $GGs aims to serve a wide audience that includes gamers, traders, and streaming participants. Each token fuels in-game transactions, competitive leaderboards, streaming services, and social-layer interaction.

Unlike most presale crypto tokens, Based Eggman has positioned itself at the intersection of culture and utility. Its meme-inspired lore creates a viral energy that resonates across Telegram, Discord, and X, while the ecosystem supports actual use cases through on-chain gaming and streaming. 

This dual appeal makes it one of the top crypto presales and arguably the best crypto presale to buy right now on the Base network.

SOL Whales Exit Solana Platforms and Use Profits to Buy Best Crypto Presale

As Solana whales continue reallocating funds, many are targeting new crypto presales on networks with momentum. Based Eggman $GGs has emerged as a clear destination, drawing liquidity away from Solana’s uncertain landscape into Base’s rapidly growing ecosystem.

This trend highlights a key behavior in the market: large investors often secure profits in established ecosystems before deploying capital into new token presale opportunities. 

By doing so, they balance reduced exposure with early entry into pre-sale cryptocurrency projects.

The attraction of $GGs is not just its meme lore but its structured design, community-first approach, and integration with the Base ecosystem. As more investors look to buy presale crypto, Based Eggman finds itself on top of the crypto presale list, becoming a preferred option for those seeking diversification.

Final Words: $GGs, Solana, and the Shifting Market

The question of “Is Solana dead?” reflects more on investor sentiment than the network’s technical progress. With the Alpenglow upgrade, Solana is clearly evolving, but the uncertainty has led some whales to look for alternatives.

Based Eggman ($GGs) represents a new crypto presale that blends meme energy with on-chain gaming and streaming, making it one of the top presale crypto tokens in 2025. Built on Base, it also benefits from the scalability and accessibility of Coinbase’s Layer-2 solution.

This shift of capital from Solana to new token presales like $GGs highlights the natural cycle of the crypto market. Established networks adapt and upgrade, while new projects attract attention as part of cryptocurrency presales. For now, $GGs sits firmly in discussions about the best crypto presale to buy right now, offering both culture and functionality in a fast-growing ecosystem.

Website: https://basedeggman.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman

Telegram: https://t.me/basedeggman

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
