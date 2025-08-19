Is Stellar About to Explode or Collapse? All Eyes on $0.40 as Major Upgrade Approaches

By: Coindoo
2025/08/19 20:57
Major
MAJOR$0.15764-2.38%

The weakness comes as the Stellar Development Foundation prepares to activate Protocol 23 on mainnet in Q3 2025 – an upgrade that could significantly improve network scalability.

Protocol 23: A Turning Point for Stellar

The highly anticipated Protocol 23 introduces parallel execution for Soroban smart contracts, a feature that early tests show can raise transaction throughput from 1,000 to 5,000 transactions per second. This performance leap is crucial for Stellar’s ambitions in decentralized finance (DeFi), where it competes with faster networks like Ethereum and Solana.

Stellar’s DeFi ecosystem has already grown rapidly, with total value locked (TVL) surging 11x since 2024 to $122 million, according to DeFiLlama. Historically, major upgrades such as 2021’s Protocol 18 have fueled XLM rallies of 30% to 80%, raising hopes that Protocol 23 could drive a similar breakout.

Real-World Asset Tokenization: Promise and Pressure

Another driver for Stellar is its role in the expanding real-world asset (RWA) sector, now valued at $26 billion. Partnerships with Archax and Aberdeen have brought tokenization of a $7.3 billion money market fund onto Stellar, while Franklin Templeton has already launched a $445 million tokenized treasury.

READ MORE:

Millions Are Mining Pi Network on Their Phones: Price Crash Becomes a Warning to Investors

Still, Ethereum dominates the space with 58% of non-stablecoin RWA activity, making it difficult for Stellar to capture meaningful market share. Sector-wide, RWA tokens have underperformed compared to AI and DeFi plays, dragging on momentum.

Technical Weakness Raises Caution

On the technical front, Stellar’s chart reflects short-term bearish signals. RSI levels hover near 40, suggesting oversold conditions, while derivatives data shows negative funding rates (-0.009%) and $700K in long liquidations recorded on August 18.

The presence of a death cross between the 9-day and 21-day SMAs adds further downside risk. If XLM fails to hold $0.378, a Fibonacci retracement level, traders warn of potential panic selling similar to May’s 12% plunge below $0.30.

Outlook: Scalability vs. Market Headwinds

XLM’s near-term direction depends on whether buyers can reclaim the $0.42 resistance. Success in Q3 may hinge on institutional inflows into tokenized assets offsetting retail selling pressure.

If Protocol 23 delivers on its scalability promises and institutional adoption grows, Stellar could regain momentum. But if bearish technicals prevail, the path toward $0.33 or even $0.22 support levels, highlighted by analysts, remains a real risk.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Is Stellar About to Explode or Collapse? All Eyes on $0.40 as Major Upgrade Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545-2.11%
ERA
ERA$0.8365-5.91%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00755-50.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:00
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+9.88%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01398-2.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079-1.25%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0994+61.62%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Share

Trending News

More

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking