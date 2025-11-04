The post Is the Crypto Bull Run Over? Here’s What’s Happening in the Market appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto market has been struggling over the past few weeks, leaving many investors wondering if the bull run is finally coming to an end. Market sentiment is the weakest it has been since the FTX collapse in 2022, and this time, it’s not one big event causing fear; it’s a mix of several issues pulling prices down.

Market Turns Negative as Bitcoin and Altcoins Lose Strength

Bitcoin has been under pressure as some large holders, especially from Asia, continue to sell. This steady selling has made it harder for BTC to recover. On top of that, ETF inflows have slowed, showing that big investors are becoming more cautious.

A big part of the weakness also comes from fading excitement around new crypto projects. Many smaller projects have started to unwind, and even the stronger ones are seeing less attention. Altcoins have performed especially poorly this year, dragged down by too many new token launches, high valuations, and fewer real-world use cases.

The market crash on October 10 made things worse. It triggered huge liquidations and reminded investors how thin the liquidity is in many coins. The fall also hit confidence hard — traders who were already nervous started pulling back even more.

Meanwhile, stocks have been performing better than crypto, attracting new retail investors who might have otherwise entered the crypto market. This shift has made it harder for digital assets to gain fresh momentum.

Bitcoin Still Holds Long-Term Strength

Despite all the negativity, experts say Bitcoin’s overall trend remains healthy. In the past, when Bitcoin retested major support levels such as its 50-day or 200-day moving averages, those moments often led to fresh recoveries.

Importantly, the market hasn’t seen the kind of extreme excitement or “euphoria” that usually marks the top of a bull run. This suggests that there could still be room for another upward move once conditions improve.

Globally, financial conditions are also shifting. With interest rates starting to come down and money tightening (QT) likely ending soon, risk assets like Bitcoin may benefit in the coming months. The stock market is still holding up well, and historically, Bitcoin tends to follow its direction.

