Is the Market Sleeping on ONDO, HYPE, and SUI? Top Rising Altcoins in 2025

By: Coinstats
2025/09/13 01:13
As the crypto spotlight often remains fixed on Bitcoin and Ethereum, a new wave of altcoins is quietly gathering strength. Projects like Ondo (ONDO), Hyperliquid (HYPE), and Sui (SUI) are showing remarkable momentum, hinting at their potential to become breakout stars in 2025. Much like Outset PR’s data-driven approach to uncovering overlooked opportunities and amplifying client stories, these tokens are leveraging strong fundamentals, unique use cases, and growing ecosystems to position themselves ahead of the next altcoin surge. This article explores their trajectories and why the market may be underestimating their value.

Ondo (ONDO) Shows Positive Momentum Amidst Market Fluctuations

Source: tradingview 

Ondo (ONDO) is currently priced between 85 and 98 cents, taking a solid stance after a notable 18% rise in just a week. With its recent performance, Ondo gains investor interest, eyeing the nearest resistance mark at $1.05. If it surpasses this threshold, it could aim for the next level at $1.17, suggesting room for about a 20% rise from its current price. Despite this potential, Ondo faces its nearest support at 79 cents, where buyers might step in if it dips. The coin's recent trajectory and increased attention hint at promising growth prospects, though its movement remains tied to broader market trends.

Hyperliquid (HYPE) Eyes New Peaks Amid Strong Momentum

Source: tradingview 

Hyperliquid's price is bouncing between nearly $44 and $49. It’s close to pushing past the first resistance level, around $51. If that happens, it could target its next hurdle, which is about 15% higher. Over the past week, Hyperliquid has jumped over 23%, and it has surged by about 290% in six months. This shows a strong growth trend. Although it's below the 10-day and 100-day moving averages, the coin's Relative Strength Index sits at a neutral spot, indicating room for further upward movement. If Hyperliquid maintains its current momentum, it might soon challenge levels not far from $56, creating potential growth opportunities for those watching this dynamic market.

Sui Coin Shows Steady Stability Amid Mixed Price Movements

Source: tradingview

Sui price is currently between three to nearly three and a half dollars. It has climbed over ten percent in the past week. This reflects a bounce back despite a dip of nearly seven percent over the last month. Short-term growth looks promising, given its steady march upwards by over fifty percent in six months. If it breaks the nearby resistance at a little over three and a half dollars, it might touch four dollars. However, a fall below the three-dollar mark could push it to a lower support level close to two and a half dollars. Technical indicators suggest watching further movements closely.

Conclusion

ONDO, HYPE, and SUI exemplify the kind of under-the-radar projects that often set the stage for the next big cycle in crypto. ONDO’s DeFi innovations, HYPE’s rapid growth, and SUI’s steady expansion all highlight the diversity of opportunities beyond the major players. Just as Outset PR ensures brands break through noise with tailored, insight-driven campaigns, these altcoins are carving distinct identities that could reward early believers. 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
