Is The Solstice Airdrop Real or Fake? Complete Guide

By: Bitemycoin
2025/11/04 15:21
Solstice, the Solana-based DeFi network, organizes an airdrop campaign to reward its upcoming $SLX tokens to all the eligible participants. Around 8% of the total supply is solely allocated for the airdrop, and users can earn a share by collecting Flares.

This article acts as a complete guide to the Solstice airdrop, providing a detailed claiming process, checking the legitimacy, and delving into the key dates. Without further ado, let’s get started.

What Is Solstice?

Solstice is a blockchain-based decentralized finance ecosystem in which users can stake, trade, and borrow assets. The platform uses USX, a synthetic stablecoin pegged to the USD, as the primary staking token. A native token, with the ticker $SLX, will also be launched soon.

Is Solstice Airdrop Real Or Fake? Legitimacy Check

Solstice appears like a legit platform that you can trust. The network has more than $250m+ Total Value Locked (TVL) in its pools, indicating trustworthiness. Also, it is regularly audited by leading security firms. It conducts vulnerability scanning in regular intervals and organizes a bug bounty program for users. 

While Solstice seems like a genuine platform that provides a real airdrop, it is important to do your own research to verify its trustworthiness. You can learn more about Solstice by visiting its official website, reading its white paper, accessing the blog, and engaging with the community.

How Does The Solstice Airdrop Work?

Since Solstice is a yield-providing platform that allows users to earn by engaging in yield strategies, the airdrop participants should complete tasks such as staking and swaps. The detailed list of activities is provided below.

  • Connect your Wallet: You will receive 1,000 Flares while connecting your Solana wallet.
  • Connect your X account: Connect your legit X (Flares) account to earn Flares. 
  • Partner Code: Input the referral code of your partner to receive 1,000 Flares.
  • Hold USX for 3 Months: Hold a minimum of 100 USX for 3 months to accumulate Flares. Daily rewards will be allocated according to your USX amount.
  • First Swap:  Earn Flares for your first swap using USX.
  • First YieldVault Trade: Access YieldVault swap and initiate the first trade to receive 1,000 Flares.
  • Supply Assets to LPs: Supply your USX allocation to eUSX/USX and USX/USDC liquidity pools to earn Flares. Also, supply USDC and eUSX liquidity.

Is Solstice Airdrop Free? Eligibility Criteria

A minimum of 100 USX is needed to complete multiple tasks of the airdrop event. So, the airdrop is not 100% free. Also, participants should integrate legit X handles into the platform. If any cheating is found, the accounts will be terminated immediately.

How To Claim The Solstice Airdrop? Step-By-Step Guide

You must have a Solana wallet to access the airdrop. Also, double-check that you access the authentic Solstice website. A detailed guide is given below.

  1. Visit site

    Visit the official website of Solstice Finance.

  2. Launch app

    Tap “Launch dApp” and navigate to the bottom-left corner.

  3. Click Earn Flares

    Click on “Earn Flares.”

  4. Tap to Connect Wallet

    Tap “Connect Wallet” and choose your wallet provider.

  5. Connect your wallet

    Link your Solana wallet by signing the authentication requests.

  6. complete tasks & earn now

    Start completing tasks and referring friends to earn Flares.

How To Withdraw Your Solstice Earnings?

The Flares you earn can be converted to SLX, the upcoming native asset of the platform. Once listed, SLX can be swapped to any other assets or fiat currency. Also, you can stake your SLX to earn extra rewards.

Solstice Airdrop End Date & $SLX Listing Date

The Solstice airdrop end date and SLX listing date have not yet been officially announced. Insider reports suggest that we will likely witness the SLX listing/TGE by December 2025. You can follow Solstice’s official social media handles to stay updated with the key dates.

Final Thoughts: Is Solstice Airdrop Worth Attending?

Solstice airdrop is beneficial for those looking for high-yield staking airdrop programs. The participants will also become the early holders of the potent SLX tokens. However, those who are looking for free airdrops with minimum tasks can skip this one. Once again, try to do maximum research before engaging with the platform.

