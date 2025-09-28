MAGAX presale at $0.000293 nears its cap, with AI-driven meme rewards, CertiK audit, and staged scarcity designed to trigger a 150x+ supply shock in 2025.MAGAX presale at $0.000293 nears its cap, with AI-driven meme rewards, CertiK audit, and staged scarcity designed to trigger a 150x+ supply shock in 2025.

Is This $100K Million Presale Quietly Engineering the Biggest Supply Shock in Crypto History?

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/28 09:00
Capverse
CAP$0.10564-0.81%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.119-1.73%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002323-2.18%
SCARCITY
SCARCITY$0.0738+4.53%
rocket1

The crypto markets have always thrived on sudden jolts, the kind of shocks that ripple through supply, squeeze demand, and send prices soaring. But every so often, one project engineers a storm before anyone realizes what’s happening. Currently, in a presale that is quietly raising just over $108,000 of its $115,647 target, Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX) is setting up what could be the most calculated supply shock in meme coin history.

The Anatomy of a Brewing Supply Shock

Most meme tokens ride hype cycles and community buzz until they burn out. MAGAX takes a different route. Built as an AI-powered meme-to-earn token, it utilizes a 50-stage presale model, where each stage increases the price and narrows the entry window. Today, MAGAX trades at $0.000293 in Stage 2.

Chart64624677

The next step is $0.00031, small enough to appear harmless but significant enough to snowball into a major valuation jump once momentum accelerates.

This is the math behind the looming supply crunch: a fixed allocation of 100 billion tokens (10% of supply) is being sold in stages. Once these tokens are gone, they’re gone. The engineered scarcity makes each incremental buy-in more expensive, rewarding those who step in early and punishing hesitation.

Not Just a Meme Coin — A Meme Economy

To understand why MAGAX feels different, you need to contrast it with memecoins like DOGE, SHIB, and PEPE, coins that rode pure virality into billion-dollar valuations. Their rise was explosive, but unsustainable, hinging largely on community memes and trading momentum.

MAGAX has engineered an economy around virality itself. Through its partnership with Loomint, MAGAX utilizes AI to scan platforms such as Twitter and TikTok for viral memes. Once detected, the ecosystem automatically rewards both the creator and the promoter with tokens. This isn’t guesswork; it’s a measured, algorithmic reward system.

MAGAX65243626 2

Layered on top are features you’d expect from a serious DeFi contender: staking for passive yield, DAO governance, deflationary mechanics through burns, and referral pools capped to prevent abuse. Add in the fact that MAGAX’s smart contract is CertiK-audited with zero critical issues, and suddenly the meme coin market doesn’t feel like a casino; it feels like infrastructure.

Scarcity Meets Utility

The supply shock is more than a presale gimmick. It’s baked into the tokenomics. MAGAX’s deflationary design locks or burns tokens during specific functions, creating constant downward pressure on the circulating supply. Meanwhile, governance participation gives holders a stake in how rewards, airdrops, and platform incentives are structured.

In other words, this isn’t a coin that evaporates after a hype cycle. It’s engineered for stickiness, long-term engagement, and ecosystem demand, all of which add layers to the presale’s scarcity narrative.

How MAGAX Stacks Against the Meme Legends

When Shiba Inu launched, most investors initially shrugged, but it soon minted overnight millionaires. PEPE did the same, thriving on memes without a roadmap. MAGAX, in contrast, is laying out both: it feeds on the same viral energy but backs it with real economic mechanics and AI-driven transparency.

If SHIB and PEPE were accidents of culture, MAGAX is culture by design, and that’s why the presale numbers matter. The jump from $0.000293 to $0.015 at Stage 50 implies an ROI north of 150x for early believers. The gap between meme speculation and engineered meme economics has never been this clear.

A Simple Guide: How To Buy MAGAX Presale

Getting into the MAGAX presale doesn’t require technical wizardry; just a wallet and a few clicks. Here’s how it works:

Connect Your Wallet

Start by linking your cryptocurrency wallet to the MAGAX presale portal. This ensures secure transactions and lets you instantly track your contribution.

Choose Payment Method

MAGAX supports over 50 popular cryptocurrencies, including ETH, BNB, and USDT. Select the one that best suits you; the system is designed for flexibility.

Confirm the Payment

Once you’ve chosen your crypto, confirm the transaction directly in your wallet. Always double-check the address and payment details before hitting send.

Receive Coins

After confirmation, your MAGAX balance updates on the presale dashboard. These tokens are locked and ready to claim once the Token Generation Event (TGE) goes live.

The Window Is Narrow

What makes the meme-to-earn crypto token stand out is how quietly it’s moving. The presale has raised just over $108K without the flashy marketing blitz that often inflates meme projects. Instead, it’s leaning into organic scarcity, AI credibility, and a structured rollout.

If history has taught us anything, it’s that supply shocks don’t announce themselves; they happen suddenly, catching latecomers off guard. With MAGAX’s staged pricing model already pushing the cost of entry higher, the shock might be closer than most expect.

The window for early entry is narrow. Secure your MAGAX before Stage 2 closes and the price moves higher.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

The post Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In today’s article, we’ll examine the recent performance of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) through the lens of Elliott Wave Theory. We’ll review how the rally from the April 07, 2025 low unfolded as a 5-wave impulse followed by a 3-swing correction (ABC) and discuss our forecast for the next move. Let’s dive into the structure and expectations for this stock. Five wave impulse structure + ABC + WXY correction $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 9.04.2025 In the 8-hour Elliott Wave count from Sep 04, 2025, we saw that $MSFT completed a 5-wave impulsive cycle at red III. As expected, this initial wave prompted a pullback. We anticipated this pullback to unfold in 3 swings and find buyers in the equal legs area between $497.02 and $471.06 This setup aligns with a typical Elliott Wave correction pattern (ABC), in which the market pauses briefly before resuming its primary trend. $MSFT 8H Elliott Wave chart 7.14.2025 The update, 10 days later, shows the stock finding support from the equal legs area as predicted allowing traders to get risk free. The stock is expected to bounce towards 525 – 532 before deciding if the bounce is a connector or the next leg higher. A break into new ATHs will confirm the latter and can see it trade higher towards 570 – 593 area. Until then, traders should get risk free and protect their capital in case of a WXY double correction. Conclusion In conclusion, our Elliott Wave analysis of Microsoft Corp. ($MSFT) suggested that it remains supported against April 07, 2025 lows and bounce from the blue box area. In the meantime, keep an eye out for any corrective pullbacks that may offer entry opportunities. By applying Elliott Wave Theory, traders can better anticipate the structure of upcoming moves and enhance risk management in volatile markets. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/microsoft-corp-msft-blue-box-area-offers-a-buying-opportunity-202509171323
GET
GET$0.004593+2.27%
Movement
MOVE$0.1074-2.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010329-34.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:50
Share
Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Kairat Almaty, Champions League

Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Kairat Almaty, Champions League

The post Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Kairat Almaty, Champions League appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Real Madrid’s starting lineup against Atlético on Saturday. Real Madrid via Getty Images Tuesday night will give Real Madrid their first ever competitive fixture to take place in Kazakhstan as they travel to the Ortaly Stadion in Almaty to take of Kairat Almaty in their first ever meeting in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Los Blancos head into the tie still reeling from a painful 5-2 defeat to city rivals Atlético Madrid on Saturday which ended their perfect start to the season, having previously recorded seven wins from seven games in all competitions. That run included a 2-1 win at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu over Olympique Marseille to get off to a strong start in the Champions League. Real Madrid was one of 14 sides to win their opening fixture, and they must now repeat that feat in more challenging circumstances with an eight-hour flight ahead of them. Real Madrid team news vs. Kairat Almaty Beyond the pain of the defeat to Atlético Madrid on Saturday, Real Madrid also emerged with two fresh injury concerns. One is Éder Militão, who was forced off at half-time with a knee injury which had forced him to the turf as early as the third minute. The Brazilian appeared to struggle on until the break, but was unable to continue and will now undergo tests. The other player to be forced off was captain Dani Carvajal, the only fit natural right-back, who was struggling with a minor injury. While he is less of a long-term concern, he will be unavailable for this game anyway as he serves a suspension for his red card against Olympique Marseille in the opening game of the Champions League season. On a more positive front, Jude Bellingham started his first game of the season and Eduardo Camavinga also…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 10:37
Share
Three Altcoins You’ll Regret Overlooking in 2025

Three Altcoins You’ll Regret Overlooking in 2025

The post Three Altcoins You’ll Regret Overlooking in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market has a long history of rewarding early conviction. In every cycle, some projects rise quietly in the background before exploding into mainstream recognition. Those who spotted Solana below five dollars or Cardano before its first surge know the feeling: missing these opportunities can sting for years. As 2025 unfolds, a new crop of altcoins is building the kind of momentum and fundamentals that suggest they could be next. Investors scanning charts, developer activity, and institutional mentions are beginning to circle around several overlooked tokens. And in the presale world, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being talked about as one that could follow a similar path of transforming early believers into winners. Kaspa: The Proof-of-Work Revival Kaspa has taken the market by surprise. While many assumed proof-of-work chains were a relic of the past, Kaspa has built a reputation for speed and efficiency without abandoning the security that comes from its consensus model. Its blockDAG architecture allows for faster confirmation times than traditional proof-of-work chains, making it practical for payments and daily transactions. In recent weeks, Kaspa’s token has been climbing charts, backed by a loyal community and growing mining participation. Analysts are starting to call it one of the most technically innovative chains of its kind. If momentum continues, Kaspa could evolve from a niche project into a household name, and those ignoring it now may look back with regret when records are broken. Fantom: A DeFi Engine Reignited Fantom has experienced highs and lows over the past few years, but 2025 is giving it new life. Its directed acyclic graph (DAG)-based consensus allows for blazing fast transaction speeds, and DeFi protocols are once again migrating to Fantom to take advantage of its low fees. Recent reports show liquidity rising in Fantom-based exchanges and lending platforms, sparking comparisons to…
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/28 10:27
Share

Trending News

More

Microsoft Corp. $MSFT blue box area offers a buying opportunity

Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Kairat Almaty, Champions League

Three Altcoins You’ll Regret Overlooking in 2025

The Radiant Capital attackers exchanged approximately 14 million DAI for 3,490.2 ETH, most of which has been deposited into TornadoCash.

Sui and TRON Drive Utility Adoption, But BullZilla’s $3K to $159K ROI Potential Pulls Whales Into the Best Crypto Presale Now