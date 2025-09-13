Is This Meme Coin The Next Dogecoin Or The Next Shiba Inu In The Making?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 17:56
Crypto News
  13 September 2025
  • |
  • 11:45

Crypto analysts are in active discussions. The debate is whether Layer Brett represents the next Dogecoin (DOGE) or the next Shiba Inu (SHIB) in terms of potential. Both comparisons offer interesting perspectives.

But both might miss the project’s unique characteristics. The debate highlights how meme coins have evolved beyond pure speculation toward substance and utility.

Dogecoin’s (DOGE) legacy as the original meme coin

Dogecoin created the meme coin category. Then demonstrated its potential for massive returns. The project maintained simplicity and focused on community engagement above all else. DOGE’s success stemmed from cultural relevance rather than technological innovation.

However, Dogecoin’s growth potential today appears limited by its market size. The token requires unprecedented demand for significant price movement. This reality has analysts looking for newer projects with similar community potential but better growth dynamics.

Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) evolution beyond pure meme status

Shiba Inu built upon Dogecoin’s foundation while attempting to add more substance. The project developed ecosystem products like Shibarium to enhance utility. SHIB demonstrated how meme coins could evolve toward more sustainable models.

Despite these efforts, Shiba Inu faces similar market cap constraints as Dogecoin. Its enormous circulating supply creates natural selling pressure that limits appreciation. The project’s growth potential appears modest compared to earlier stages.

How Layer Brett (LBRETT) differs from both predecessors

Layer Brett incorporates lessons from both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu’s experiences. The project maintains strong meme appeal while adding genuine Ethereum Layer 2 utility. This combination provides both community excitement and technological substance.

The approach addresses the main criticism of pure meme coins regarding sustainability. By offering actual blockchain utility, Layer Brett might achieve more organic growth than its predecessors. This differentiation makes direct comparisons somewhat limited.

Community engagement comparisons

Dogecoin maintains one of crypto’s strongest communities despite limited development. Shiba Inu built an equally passionate following through more active ecosystem development. Both projects demonstrate the power of community-driven growth.

Layer Brett’s community growth shows characteristics of both predecessors, but with technological appeal added. The project attracts both meme coin enthusiasts and technology investors.

Growth potential analysis

DOGE and SHIB face mathematical growth constraints due to their market sizes. Their substantial market capitalizations require enormous capital for significant percentage gains. This reality limits their potential compared to emerging projects.

Layer Brett’s micro-cap status allows for dramatically different growth possibilities. The project could achieve percentage gains that would be impossible for larger tokens.

Investment implications of the debate

The comparison debate actually highlights Layer Brett’s unique position. The project isn’t merely the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu but something different entirely. Investors might consider maintaining exposure to established meme coins while allocating to newer innovations. This approach provides both stability and growth potential. The combination might outperform exclusive focus on either category alone.

Why the answer might be “neither”

The most interesting perspective might be that Layer Brett represents something new rather than following previous models. The integration of meme culture with Layer 2 technology creates a novel approach. This innovation might deserve its own category rather than comparisons to past successes.

Market timing considerations

Current market conditions particularly favor projects with both community engagement and technological utility. Layer Brett’s positioning aligns perfectly with this preference. The presale phase offers optimal entry timing before broader recognition.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue their established paths, but their growth phases might be largely behind them. This reality makes newer projects more interesting for growth-seeking investors. The timing appears favorable for Layer Brett’s approach.

Head to layerbrett.com now to learn more about the next best meme coin.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/analysts-debate-is-this-meme-coin-the-next-dogecoin-or-the-next-shiba-inu-in-the-making/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
