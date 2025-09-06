Is This the New Meme Coin of 2025? MoonBull’s Whitelist Buzz Grows as Brett Surges and Pudgy Penguins Expand Utility

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/06 02:45
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01262+4.99%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.013161+9.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002495+4.39%
moonbull

What makes a meme coin stand out in 2025? It isn’t just a funny name or clever branding anymore. Traders want access, exclusivity, and momentum. That’s where MoonBull ($MOBU) enters the scene. Touted as the new meme coin to watch, its whitelist is filling faster than most expected.

At the same time, Brett (BRETT) is carving out its space on Ethereum with nostalgic comic book roots, and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) are extending their NFT fame into the physical world. Each of these projects is catching different waves of attention, but MoonBull’s whitelist has created an entirely new kind of urgency.

MoonBull: The New Meme Coin With Whitelist Energy

MoonBull is being talked about as the new meme coin that could define this cycle. Built on Ethereum, it’s designed for degen traders chasing high-octane gains. But here’s the deal: the biggest attraction isn’t just the coin itself, it’s the whitelist.

MoonBull 4

Whitelist members get in at the lowest price, plus enjoy bonus token allocations and hidden staking rewards. They also receive private hints about the roadmap before anyone else. Everything about this launch screams exclusivity. That’s why many in the U.S. market are calling MoonBull the most exciting new meme coin right now.

It’s first-come, first-serve. Spots are limited, and once they’re gone, that’s it. Anyone can join Stage One once it opens, but only whitelisted traders get advance notice of the exact launch date. That’s a major edge.

Why Whitelists Create Hype

Scarcity is powerful. A whitelist makes access feel like a ticket to something only a few will experience. Traders remember past presales where early entries multiplied gains dramatically, and that memory drives demand.

MoonBull’s whitelist plays on that psychology perfectly. Missing out on early access feels like leaving money on the table. That’s why the phrase “moon bull” has started to circulate in trading circles – it’s shorthand for being part of the next big thing. For many, this is more than just another token. It’s the new meme coin that blends exclusivity with community energy.

Brett Surges on Ethereum

Brett (BRETT) launched in mid-2023, inspired by Matt Furie’s “Boy’s Club” comics that introduced Pepe the Frog. This token taps directly into internet culture, positioning itself as the quirky cousin of Pepe while building a deflationary framework.

Over time, Brett has become one of Ethereum’s fastest-growing meme coins. Its appeal comes from both nostalgia and a sense of connection to meme history. Traders who enjoy cultural callbacks see Brett as more than just a joke coin.

Recently, BRETT’s momentum has been reflected in trading activity and online chatter. As meme coins continue to fuel excitement on Ethereum, Brett has solidified its position as a recognizable player. It’s not a new meme coin anymore, but it shows how cultural DNA can power long-term traction. 

Pudgy Penguins Expand Utility

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) started as an NFT collection that caught mainstream attention. Over time, the project evolved into a full-scale brand. From toys sold at Walmart to collaborations in digital culture, the Pudgy name is bigger than ever.

The PENGU token, launched in December 2024, adds another layer to this story. It started on Ethereum but has since expanded to Solana, proving its flexibility. Unlike many meme tokens that live only online, PENGU connects digital collectibles with physical experiences.

For U.S. investors, Pudgy Penguins represent the merging of pop culture with blockchain. It isn’t marketed as a new meme coin, but it’s shaping how tokens can act as utility drivers for broader brands. With a growing ecosystem and a strong retail presence, Pudgy Penguins are cementing themselves as a community staple.

MoonBull 3

Closing Thoughts

All three tokens are making waves in different ways. Brett carries nostalgia and meme history. Pudgy Penguins bring collectibles and mainstream culture together. But MoonBull’s whitelist strategy is what makes it impossible to ignore.

As traders look toward 2025, MoonBull has quickly become the new meme coin that sparks the most buzz. Its exclusive access, bonus perks, and sense of urgency make it stand out as the project most likely to define the next cycle. For those chasing early opportunities, the message is clear: get whitelisted or risk missing out on the energy surrounding MoonBull.

MoonBull 2

For More Information:

Website: https://www.moonbull.io/ 

Telegram: https://t.me/MoonBullCoin 

Twitter: https://x.com/MoonBullX 

Frequently Asked Questions for Is This the New Meme Coin of 2025

What’s the next big meme coin?

MoonBull is widely considered the new meme coin with the strongest potential, thanks to its whitelist access and exclusive perks.

Do meme coins have presales?

Some do. MoonBull currently offers a whitelist presale, while Brett and Pudgy Penguins are already trading publicly.

How do you join MoonBull’s whitelist?

Traders submit their email on the official whitelist form. Whitelisted users then receive private notifications about the Stage One launch date.

Why is Brett popular among meme traders?

It draws on Pepe’s cultural legacy, giving traders a sense of nostalgia mixed with Ethereum’s strong ecosystem.

What makes Pudgy Penguins different from other meme projects?

Pudgy Penguins connect NFTs, physical toys, and a token ecosystem, bridging blockchain culture with mainstream retail.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

A Russian crypto mining firm executive has claimed Bitcoin (BTC) prices could climb to the $130k mark in the second half of summer 2025. The claims came from Vasily Girya, the owner and CEO of the industrial player GIS Mining, the Russian Prime news agency reported. Girya said: “The crypto industry remains attractive to market players. In a moderately positive scenario, the price of Bitcoin in the second half of summer could reach an all-time high of $115,000. It could target $130k”. Bitcoin: $130k By End of Summer? At the time of writing, Bitcoin prices are wavering around the $105k mark following a brief foray into $111,000 territory in mid May. GIS Mining is one of Russia’s top 10 industrial miners, and mainly specializes in mobile units and mining hotel facilities. Per recent figures, the company’s mining capacity for Financial Year 2024 was 53 MW. Inside a GIS Mining data center. (Source: GIS Mining/YouTube/Screenshot) The country’s 10 biggest mining firms posted a collective total of $200 million in revenue in FY2024. Over half of this revenue came from the nation’s two biggest miners: BitRiver and Intelion . Girya explained that the Russian mining sector is set for another burst of growth this year. He said that the sector was experiencing “record-breaking” demand for new crypto mining data centers with a capacity of up to 100 MW. The mining chief added that demand for equipment capable of “energy-intensive blockchain computing” was also skyrocketing. Insiders say that in the first half of 2025, demand for crypto mining hardware outstripped supply. They claim that since Moscow legalized and began regulating crypto mining in 2024, more investors have entered the market. The ruble’s rise against the dollar this year has also made crypto mining investment more viable for many. RUB-USD prices over the past year. (Source: Google Finance) Sandbox ‘Driving Russian Mining Investment’ Girya added that over the next two to three years, more of the coins mined in Russian jurisdiction will be used in the national economy. He pointed to the Central Bank-run “experimental legal regime (ELR)” as evidence. The ELR is a crypto sandbox comprising exchange firms, cross-border trade companies, and Bitcoin miners. The bank is using the ELR as a means of bypassing US, EU, and UK-led sanctions on Russia. The sanctions have effectively frozen Russian firms and banks out of dollar-denominated trade. US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites have shown the limits of Russia’s ability to defend its allies. It might yet be to Putin’s advantage https://t.co/CPVjHmgLt4 — Bloomberg (@business) June 23, 2025 Central Bank officials want crypto miners to sell their coins to exchanges within the sandbox. These exchanges can then use their coins to facilitate cross-border trades conducted in BTC or other tokens. Girya called the ELR a “powerful step toward the institutionalization of the crypto and digital currencies market.” He said that it would help “increase the inflow of investments into this new class of assets.” More Coal-powered Bitcoin Miners Heading to Siberia? Meanwhile, the authorities in the Kuznetsk Basin, a major coal-mining region in Southwestern Siberia, have proposed a Bitcoin mining -themed solution to the problem of coal depreciation. The news outlet Tsargrad’s Kemerovo Oblast branch reported that the region’s government is mulling a proposal to build crypto farms and greenhouse complexes near its coal mines. U.S. investor and entrepreneur Anthony Pompliano announced on Monday the creation of a new bitcoin treasury company that would hold up to $1 billion of the world's largest cryptocurrency on its balance sheet. https://t.co/Gc30pO8Qkr — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) June 23, 2025 The region’s Governor, Ilya Seredyuk, said the area’s coal could “be used to generate the energy needed to mine Bitcoin and other cryptoassets.” Seredyuk said tests are now underway as miners conduct economic calculations to determine the profitability of the plan. He said the results would be published in around a month’s time. The Governor said the BTC mining plan could help reverse a recent decline in coal mining. He also suggested that the heat released by burning coal could be used to heat greenhouses that house tropical plants – in one of the world’s most famously cold areas. He mused: “Why not create a large botanical garden and cultivate plants that require warmth?” Earlier this month, a Russian power firm announced the launch of the nation’s first bitcoin mining-focused closed-end mutual investment fund (CEF) .
NEAR
NEAR$2.404+1.56%
Threshold
T$0.016+2.96%
Union
U$0.0107+3.78%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/25 07:30
Share
Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

PANews reported on June 19 that Fetch.ai CEO and founder Humayun Sheikh announced that the platform's practicality has been significantly improved due to the increased use of ASI1 and proxy
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01263+5.16%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1239+5.89%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1127+13.60%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 16:14
Share
Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

PANews reported on June 20 that Ricardo Salinas Pliego, the third richest man in Mexico and founder of Grupo Salinas, recently said that he has significantly increased his Bitcoin holdings
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00682+1.79%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1127+13.60%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:35
Share

Trending News

More

Russian Crypto Mining Chief: Bitcoin Could Hit $130k Before Summer Is Out

Fetch.ai to launch $50 million FET token buyback program

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"

Solana Bulls Lose Steam With Sellers in Control

Dogecoin ETF Set to Launch in US Next Week, Says Analyst