Is Ukraine on the Brink of Regaining $10B Through Crypto Reform?

By: Coincentral
2025/08/31 04:37
MAY
MAY$0.04489+2.51%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1455+0.46%

TLDR

  • Ukraine may recover $10 billion with proper cryptocurrency regulation.
  • Criminals and Russian actors exploit Ukraine’s unregulated crypto market.
  • Law “On Virtual Assets” passed in 2022 remains unenforced.
  • Money mule operations cost Ukraine around $24 million every month.
  • EU-aligned crypto reforms expected by the last quarter of the year.

Ukraine faces ongoing revenue losses due to crypto-related crimes, with estimates indicating a potential recovery of $10 billion. The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) released a report highlighting regulatory gaps that criminals exploit. Proper oversight, the report argues, can help Ukraine recover billions in lost budget revenue.

Ukraine Faces Tax Losses from Crypto Crimes

The RUSI report outlines how criminals use unregulated platforms in Ukraine to hide illegal financial flows. These include corrupt officials, money launderers, and even Russian military-linked actors. This exploitation results in significant tax revenue losses and security risks.

Ukraine’s crypto ownership rate remains one of the world’s highest, increasing vulnerability to misuse. Despite this, the country lacks a fully enforced legal framework for digital assets. While the parliament passed the “On Virtual Assets” law in 2022, its enforcement remains pending.

The absence of tax regulations has worsened the situation. According to the Kyiv Independent, regulation could help authorities trace criminals faster. It could also yield over $200 million annually in tax income from exchanges.

Money Mule Schemes Fuel Illegal Activity

RUSI flagged key issues related to over-the-counter (OTC) crypto trades and “money mule” practices. These schemes involve Ukrainians unknowingly renting out bank accounts to criminals in exchange for small payments, sometimes as little as $120.

Restrictions by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to stop capital flight spiked crypto use. This surge created new channels for laundering illicit funds. Social media and encrypted apps now support these decentralized mule networks.

Oksana Ihnatenko, co-author of the RUSI report, said, “Some people don’t even know they are being used.” This organized activity reportedly costs Ukraine around $24 million each month. Crypto drops have become a growing, coordinated threat.

Reform Urgency Increases With EU Alignment

Ukraine must implement key reforms under the EU’s Ukraine Facility Plan to meet membership criteria. One of these reforms is aligning crypto laws with Europe’s MiCA regulation. Two bills to support this are still under discussion in parliament.

The plan requires final alignment by the last quarter of the year. Successful reform will allow the enforcement of the Virtual Assets law, support anti-money laundering efforts, and collect digital taxes.

The RUSI warned, “Failure to regulate OTC desks could harm Ukraine’s credibility with partners.” Russia-linked actors reportedly exploit crypto to procure banned goods.

The post Is Ukraine on the Brink of Regaining $10B Through Crypto Reform? appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In

Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In

The post Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ever watched a coin sprint while you were still “deciding”? That hurts. The biggest wins usually go to people who act early on clear ideas. Here’s a simple, no-jargon take: BlockchainFX (BFX) gives everyday investors an easy way to play the whole market, not just one lane—and it pays holders daily from platform activity. That’s why many analysts prefer BFX over Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) right now. BFX, Simplified: One App for Every Market Think of BlockchainFX (BFX) as a single doorway to 500+ assets, crypto, stocks, forex, ETFs, commodities, and more, so you aren’t bouncing between exchanges, bridges, and wallets. It’s built for quick rotations: jump from BTC to a meme coin to oil or an ETF without leaving the platform.  Holders can earn daily rewards because up to 70% of trading fees are shared back in BFX + USDT, meaning the busier the app gets, the more stakers can earn. The presale is $0.021 with a $0.05 launch target, giving early buyers a clear entry before listings. Big picture, crypto is still a tiny slice of global trading; BlockchainFX is designed to capture more of that flow in one place, and share it back with users. Bitcoin Hyper, in Brief: A Focused Bitcoin L2 Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) aims to make Bitcoin faster and cheaper for everyday use, payments, meme coins, and dApps, by running a high-speed environment that settles back to Bitcoin. The project brands itself as “the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2,” with a live presale currently showing 1 HYPER = $0.0337. It’s a clear, single-lane bet on the Bitcoin L2 narrative.  By contrast, BFX is a multi-lane approach, built to capture many types of market action at once and pay holders from platform-wide activity, not just one network. Why Analysts Give BFX the Edge Bigger playing field. BFX…
Threshold
T$0.01621+1.31%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,551.24+0.21%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.30459-0.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:24
Share
CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience

CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience

The post CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency sector, with its continuous activity, demands tools that are as dynamic and fast-paced as the market itself. CryptoAppsy emerges as a pivotal application, designed for both iOS and Android, that offers essential data quickly, bypassing the often tedious setup of accounts. Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptoappsy-enhances-your-crypto-experience
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018415-4.27%
LayerNet
NET$0.00010641-1.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/31 04:27
Share
Joseph Lubin, Tom Lee Predict 100x Ethereum Rally on Wall Street Adoption

Joseph Lubin, Tom Lee Predict 100x Ethereum Rally on Wall Street Adoption

Read the full article at coingape.com.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000284+0.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018415-4.27%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57-0.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/31 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

Why Crypto Investors Favor $BFX As The Best Crypto To Invest In

CryptoAppsy Enhances Your Crypto Experience

Joseph Lubin, Tom Lee Predict 100x Ethereum Rally on Wall Street Adoption

Michael Saylor Unveils Bitcoin Space Station to Escape Fiat Collapse

Bitcoin and Gold Both Bleed Funds – Is a Market Meltdown Coming in September?