Isabel Allende’s ‘House Of The Spirits’ Prime Video Series Set For 2026

Alfonso Herrera stars as Esteban Trueba and Nicole Wallace as a young Clara in “The House of the Spirits.” Prime Video

​Isabel Allende’s best-selling novel The House of the Spirits has sold over 70 million copies worldwide and is considered one of the most important novels of the 20th century. Now​, a new adaptation of her novel will give new life to an epic story.

The ​award-winning author​, who is also an executive producer of the Prime Video​ ​adaptation​ of her book, gave audiences their first look at ​the eight-episode ​series during an intimate event in Santiago de Chile​,​ where she confirmed The House of the Spirits will launch ​in 2026.​ Prime Video also released a teaser trailer offering a glimpse of the sweeping family saga.

She joined showrunners Francisca Alegría (The Cow Who Sang a Song Into the Future)​, Andrés Wood (News of a Kidnapping) and Fernanda Urrejola (Cry Macho​, Narcos: Mexico), ​who also portrays Blanca Trueba​ in the new series, for a panel discussion about adapting the beloved book for television.

L to R: Showrunner Francisca Alegría, author and executive producer Isabel Allende, showrunners Andres Wood and Fernanda Urrejola, who also stars in the series, during an event in Santiago, Chile on September 23. Prime Video

Second chance to get it right

This new production offers an opportunity to finally bring Allende’s vision to life with authentic storytelling​, shot entirely in Spanish and on-location in Chile. The series format allows more time to develop the complex storyline. Previously, the novel​ was adapted into a ​two and half hour movie featuring ​a stellar ensemble of H​ollywood heavy-hitters like Meryl Streep​,​ Jeremy Irons​, Glenn Close, Winona Ryder​ and Antonio Banderas​, but was widely considered miscast​ and was poorly received by critics.​ Although the 1993​ film was a Latin American period piece, principal photography took place in Denmark and Portugal.

Alfonso Herrera (​Ozark, Rebel Moon) leads the cast as Esteban Trueba, while Nicole Wallace (Culpa Mía​,​ Culpa Tuya​) and Dolores Fonzi (​Belén, La cordillera) portray Clara del Valle at different stages of her life. Wallace’s hit Culpables​ trilogy​ – also on Prime – concludes next month with Our Fault.

The ensemble includes Fernanda Castillo (​El Señor de los Cielos, Isla brava) as Férula, Aline Kuppenheim (​1976​, A Fantastic Woman) as Nivea del Valle, and Eduard Fernández (​30 Coins, The Skin I Live In) as Severo del Valle.

Additional cast members include Sara Becker (The Movie Teller), who along with Fernanda Urrejola plays Blanca Trueba, Rochi Hernández (​Night Sky, 30 Nights with my Ex) as Alba, Juan Pablo Raba (News of a Kidnapping​, Freelance) as Tío Marcos, and Maribel Verdú (Élite​, Now and Then) as Tránsito Soto.

L to R: Fernanda Urrejola as Blanca Trueba and Rochi Hernández as Alba in a first look photo of “The House of the Spirits.” Prime Video/Diego Araya

Epic saga ​of love, tragedy and political upheaval

The House of the Spirits chronicles the Trueba family across four generations​. The story begins with the del Valle family, focusing on sisters Clara and Rosa.​ Clara possesses clairvoyant abilities and foresees her own marriage to Esteban Trueba. ​She also predicts that an accidental death will occur in the family. Shortly after, her sister Rosa the Beautiful is killed by poison intended for their father, who is running for the Senate.

The narrative follows the family through passionate love affairs, political upheaval, and violent social change​, weaving elements of magical realism reminiscent of Gabriel García Márquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude​. Though set in Chile, the country’s name and historical figures are never explicitly named​ in the novel. The story culminates in a crisis that pits the tyrannical patriarch against his beloved granddaughter on opposite sides of history.

The series is produced by FilmNation Entertainment, the multi–Academy Award-winning company behind Anora and Conclave, with the support of Fabula, the Chilean Academy Award-winning producer (The Eternal Memory, A Fantastic Woman).​ Alongside Allende, Eva Longoria and Courtney Saladino ​serve executive producers.

The Chilean production will premiere exclusively on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, joining other Latin American originals like Betty La Fea: La Historia Continúa, Vencer o Morir, and Sayen in the platform’s catalog.