iSpecimen, a biospecimen procurement company, plans to establish a $200 million digital asset reserve consisting of SOL tokens.

According to Investing, biospecimen procurement company iSpecimen Inc. (ISPC) announced on September 5th that it has received investment opportunities from multiple cryptocurrency firms as it advances its plans to establish a $200 million digital asset reserve. The company stated that these inquiries cover investment opportunities in areas such as tokenized real-world assets and highly rated cryptocurrencies, and that it is also exploring the development of a reserve project based on the Solana blockchain.
The company plans to establish a reserve centered around Solana's native token, SOL, to support its business growth strategy through asset diversification. iSpecimen plans to employ a professional reserve management team to oversee the entire process, including policy development, counterparty screening, execution operations, custody coordination, risk management, and information disclosure. The reserve will purchase SOL from crypto institutions through over-the-counter transactions, including locked SOL with transfer restrictions or vesting clauses. iSpecimen plans to fund the reserve primarily through regular financing. The company will adopt a "buy at a discount and hold for the long term" strategy, focusing on locked SOL to generate price differentials while staking a portion of its holdings for interest and retaining a small amount of tokens for spot trading.